Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Red in Progress. Salone del Mobile.Milano meets Riyadh announces today, 5th of November, the launch of its dedicated B2B platform, inviting Saudi design operators to join this exclusive business opportunity from 26th to 28th November 2025 at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Riyadh. The dedicated B2B platform lies at the heart of the event — profiling participants, matching shared interests, and facilitating in-person daily meetings during the three days. Featuring 38 renowned Italian brands, this debut event marks the Middle East launch of the world’s leading furniture and design exhibition, presented in strategic partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture.

More than an exhibition, Red in Progress is envisioned as a strategic, business-driven bridge connecting Italian design and manufacturing ecosystem with Saudi Arabia’s professionals like architects, interior designers, giga project developers, contractors, and buyers — transforming a digital matchmaking into real, meaningful, and long-lasting collaborations.

Registrations are open from 5th of November, for Saudi professionals and investors to take part. Participation to the B2B meetings is by invitation or upon approval by the organizers, following verification of professional eligibility.

A smart matchmaking platform for business growth

The B2B digital platform will provide visitors and professionals with comprehensive brand information such as company profile and history, key projects, product highlights — and, crucially, will enable on-site meetings to be set up with the Italian brands. Users can check real-time availability and send each other meeting requests. On initial access, both brands and operators will be required to fill in their personal information and indicate their matchmaking interests such as the type of audience they are keen to reach, market segments, product categories, and business goals. An AI-supported matchmaking algorithm will support the process with suggesting relevant brands/operators for arranging meetings. The interaction though the platform will be two-way: professionals can discover exhibiting brands, and brands will be able to engage and interact with professionals as they register.

The Business Lounge: designed for connection

The B2B meetings between Italian brands and Saudi operators will take place in the Business Lounge, designed by Lissoni & Partners studio, a sequence of lounge and meeting areas devised for discreet, highly functional hospitality. Intimate seating rooms feature gently curved walls, with pillars clad in backlit pleated fabric serving as visual landmarks; carpets, furnishings, and touches of greenery will create a welcoming retreat. A full-height illuminated wall will narrate the story and values of the Salone del Mobile.Milano. The layout is purpose-built for scheduled meetings, presentations, and networking between Italian companies and key Saudi stakeholders.

Why participate?

Taking part in Red in Progress means becoming part of a high-profile event, packed with cultural and commercial nuances. For visitors and professionals, having access to a qualified B2B platform means fostering professional relationships, understanding client needs and priorities, and generating concrete opportunities for companies right across the supply chain.

Exhibitors

Under the red banner of the Salone, 38 Italian brands - Alchymia, Argenteria Schiavon, Arper, Artemide, Bonaldo, Calligaris, Cassina, Citco, Desiree, DGA, Edra, Fantoni, Florim, Flos, Foscarini, Gessi, Giorgetti, Guzzini & Fontana Projects, Henry Glass, Lapalma, Lema, Listone Giordano, Living Divani, Loloey, Minotti, Molteni&C, Nardi, Natuzzi Italia, Officina della Scala, Pinetti, Poliform, Poltrona Frau, Porro, Rugiano, Technogym, Venini, Villari, Visionnaire – will present furniture, lighting, surfaces, and home accessories, strengthening the strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Architecture and Design Commission at the Ministry of Culture and paving the way for the full Riyadh edition of Salone del Mobile.Milano in 2026.

Key information & details of how to take part

Where

King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) – Financial Plaza, Riyadh

When

26th–28th November 2025 – From 03:00 PM to 10:00 PM

General access to the event via Webook

FREE - registration via webook.com is required (tickets available from 16th November)

B2B meetings

B2B meetings matchmaking platform (requests are subject to validation)

To request participation, email: b2b.saudi@salonemilano.it

Exhibitors

38 carefully selected Italian companies, chosen for their quality, innovation, sustainability, and design excellence.

Parallel programme

In addition to B2B sessions, the public programme will feature conversations between Italian and Saudi experts, lifestyle experiences with Saudi and Italian brands, and informal networking moments at the Financial Plaza.

Press Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Mona Mashhoor | mona.mashhoor@secnewgate.com | +971 55 175 7391

