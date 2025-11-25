Abu Dhabi, UAE: Preparations have moved into top gear with the start of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix programme now just 10 days away.

After Max Verstappen’s victory and McLaren’s double disqualification in Las Vegas, the championship is heading for a potential three-way showdown in Abu Dhabi. With just 24 points separating the leader, Lando Norris, from Oscar Piastri and Verstappen and 58 points on offer for the final two rounds there is a strong chance the title will be decided on the track of Yas Marina Circuit at the 24th and final race of the season from December 4-7.

After 12 months of planning and build-up, the final touches are now being applied across the island as all 10 F1 teams and 20 drivers, as well as eight headline acts, are set to arrive in the UAE.

Last year’s event drew 192,000 fans across four days, and early indications are that the 2025 event is on track to surpass that figure. Fans will travel from 105 countries - a testament to the event’s global reach.

With competitive and exciting action on track and an unmatched entertainment programme, organisers Ethara believe the Grand Prix has grown into the region’s mega-event that draws interest from all over the world and showcases Abu Dhabi’s ambition.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the most anticipated weekend on the region’s sporting calendar and the one we prepare for the whole year. The 2025 event promises to be remarkable, with more fans, more racing, more entertainment, and exciting new experiences on and off the track. We cannot wait to welcome everyone in Abu Dhabi.”

Yas Island is buzzing ahead of race week with hundreds of specialists readying the 5.28km track, grandstands, fan zones, and preparing the iconic Yas Marina Circuit to shine on the global stage. Over 40,000 people are involved in the event’s build-up and operations, from UAE-based companies building the temporary structures to Ethara employees, F&B vendors, customer service teams, and volunteers hosting guests at the circuit and Etihad Park.

The biggest show in town.

The 2025 event features the most ambitious entertainment lineup in Abu Dhabi GP history, with eight global artists headlining the Yasalam presented by e& programme.

David Powell, Ethara’s Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer, said: “The event has become our region’s Super Bowl. It is the biggest spectacle in the F1 calendar and an entertainment powerhouse, showcasing our ambition at Ethara. From concerts and parties, to fashion and celebrities – the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a landmark destination event that delivers unmissable enjoyment for all.”

Benson Boone, Post Malone, Elyanna, Metallica, and Katy Perry will take to the stage at Etihad Park for Emirates NBD After-Race Concerts. Official After-Parties will include performances by Calvin Harris, Idris Elba, and Keinemusik.

Less plastic and more renewable energy at the most sustainable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to date.

This year’s event also marks a big step forward toward the Grand Prix’s and the circuit’s sustainability targets: cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and running events on 100% renewable energy by 2035.

Single-use plastic bottles and cups are eliminated and replaced with sustainable alternatives across all points of sale at the Yas Marina Circuit and Etihad Park. Water will be available at free public water stations and from canned water from Ma Hawa. This company sources water using air-to-water technology and operates a can recycling system. In addition, all F&B vendors are switching to canned beverages, paper cups, and ‘Again Please’ reusable cups.

Building on the solar car park launched in 2024, which already covers 30% of energy needs, the 2025 Grand Prix triples temporary solar power, increases battery storage sixfold, and runs all temporary generators on 100% biofuel.

With history made on the track and non-stop entertainment across Yas Island, organisers predict this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the largest and most exciting to date - a fitting finale as Formula 1 prepares for a new regulatory era in 2026.

ABOUT THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

Ever-present on the Formula 1 calendar since its debut at Yas Marina Circuit on 30th October 2009, the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX - which has been the season finale since 2014 - is widely recognized for its unique day-night format.

The pinnacle of high-speed racing and engineering, Formula 1® is not the only motorsport thrills fans can witness at the #AbuDhabiGP. The weekend will feature a series of support races, including the closely-fought FIA Formula 2 World Championship race, and the Formula 4 Middle East Championship – all concluding their incredible season at the region’s home of motorsport.

The Yasalam presented by e& entertainment offerings include After-Race Concerts, Official After-Parties, and much more - offering four nights of world-class music entertainment, with international megastars preparing to wrap up each day of the race weekend at Etihad Park.

Welcoming a record-breaking 192,000 attendees to the UAE’s capital in 2024 across race weekend, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is far more than a race - offering unparalleled experiences both on and off track in a single ticket. From cultural and artistic hotspots in Yas Island to the coveted After-Race Concerts, the Yas All In season offers all ticket holders the opportunity to explore Yas Island with complimentary race week access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Seaworld Abu Dhabi, WarnerBros. Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan.

This year’s event will be the 17th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, taking place from Thursday, 4th December to Sunday, 7th December.

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, Yas Conference Centre, Zayed Sports City, and the House of Sustainability. The company works with leading event companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: ethara.com

