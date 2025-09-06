Doha, Qatar – The Qatar Event Show (QES) 2025 successfully concluded on September 4 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), cementing its position as the premier platform for the MICE industry in the MENA region. Over three dynamic days, the event attracted more than 2,000 delegates, 50+ innovative exhibitors, and dozens of global speakers, surpassing expectations and setting new benchmarks for scale and impact.

With a packed exhibition floor and high-energy conference sessions, QES 2025 brought together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the region and beyond. The event offered a unique blend of business matchmaking, networking lounges, and hands-on workshops, creating countless opportunities for partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The conference agenda addressed the most critical issues shaping the future of the events sector through three core themes: “The Future of Events as an Economic Engine,” “Industry Deep Dives on a Single Stage,” and “Skills, Innovation & Global Outlook.” Sessions explored sustainability in event management, cutting-edge technologies, experiential marketing, and workforce development, providing actionable insights and inspiring attendees to reimagine what’s next for the industry.

“QES 2025 was not just an event, it was a movement that showcased the energy, creativity, and ambition driving the MICE sector,” said Malik Shishtawi, Founder and CEO of Mangusteen. “We are proud to have created a space where global leaders and local innovators came together to share ideas, build partnerships, and shape the future of the industry. The overwhelming response gives us great confidence to plan an even bigger, more impactful edition in 2026.”

Building on this year’s momentum, the next edition of Qatar Event Show promises to expand further, with more exhibitors, enhanced international participation, and an enriched conference program featuring fresh themes that reflect the fast-evolving needs of the global MICE sector. Details will be announced soon.

