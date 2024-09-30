Dubai, UAE: Real estate mogul and reality TV star, Ryan Serhant, is taking to the stage in Dubai to help guide brokers on how to succeed in the emirate’s ever-evolving property market.

Serhant, who’s reality show ‘Owning Manhattan’ premiered on Netflix in June, will reveal secrets behind his multi-billion-dollar sales success in The Game Changers - Dubai Real Estate Summit, taking place at the Coca Cola Arena on 24th October.

He will be appearing alongside Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, Dubai’s biggest real estate brokerage, who manages a property investment portfolio of over AED15B ($4.08B).

The event will give ambitious industry professionals a rare opportunity to gain insider knowledge on what it takes to make an impact in the fiercely competitive Dubai real estate market, from two professionals at the top of their trade.

This comes at a boom time for Dubai real estate, which saw sales of AED47.3B ($12.88B) in August, up from AED4.7B ($1.28) for the same month in 2020. This year, HNWIs from around the world are forecast to invest more than AED16B ($4.36B) in Dubai property.

“Dubai has built a dynamic real estate environment, and has understandably attracted a growing amount of global investor interest in recent years,” said Serhant, who has closed more than $10B in sales, and represented clients in record-breaking deals across the US.

“I’m excited to joining an innovative real estate leader like Firas, who has deep knowledge of the Dubai market, to share the experience we’ve gained, in building our businesses, with ambitious real estate agents who want to accelerate their careers.”

The seven-hour Summit programme will deliver a detailed, agent-specific outlook on the future of Dubai’s real estate market, tailored to help them stay ahead of the curve.

It will include guidance on how to sell the largest off-plan mega projects, feature cutting-edge marketing strategies, and a step-by-step guide on how to transition into, and thrive, in Dubai's ultra-luxury market.

"We want brokers to leave this event, inspired and empowered with practical insights, knowing exactly what to do, and the results they’ll achieve,” said Al Msaddi, who set up fäm Properties in 2009, in the midst of the global economic crisis.

Serhant began his career in real estate in New York in 2008, earning just $9,000 in his first year. By 2012 he was ranked among the city’s top agents.

The same year he starred in his first of nine seasons on Bravo's reality TV series ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’, and later appeared in the spin-offs ‘Sell It Like Serhant’ and ‘Ryan's Renovation’.

He established his own New York-based brokerage in September 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the firm, SERHANT, has expanded to eight states, growing its team to more than 700 people across 19 states, and its CEO has become one of the most successful and well-known real estate brokers in the world.