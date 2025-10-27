Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated International Real Estate Investment Summit (IREIS) by Cityscape, set to take place on October 30-31, 2025, at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. This inaugural event promises to be a game-changer for investors, developers, and real estate professionals seeking to navigate the dynamic global market and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

With a stellar line-up of world-renowned speakers and industry pioneers, IREIS 2025 is designed to deliver actionable insights, cutting-edge strategies, and exclusive networking opportunities. From exploring the impact of changing hospitality trends on real estate to uncovering the Middle East’s booming property market, this summit is your gateway to the future of real estate investment.

What can attendees expect at IREIS 2025?

Gain Insights from Global Thought Leaders

Prepare to be inspired by Rajeev Sibal, Deputy Chief Global Economist at Morgan Stanley, as he unpacks the global economic landscape and highlights lucrative investment opportunities. Dive deeper into the role of real estate in economic recovery with Steve Bramley Jackson, Global Head of Real Estate Research at HSBC, alongside industry titans like Jason Kow (Founder & CEO of Queensgate Investments) and Joseph Sitt (Founder & CEO of Thor Equities).

Explore the Middle East Real Estate Boom

Discover why the Middle East is becoming a global hotspot for real estate investment. Regional leaders such as Mahdi Amjad (Founder & Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT), Ramy Zaghoul (Chief Development Officer of Aldar Investments, Aldar), Saeed Mohamed Al Qatami (CEO of Deyaar), and Benoy Kurien (CEO of Al Hamra) will share their expertise on the region’s unprecedented growth and opportunities.

Unlock the Future of Integrated Resorts

Learn about Ras Al Khaimah’s transformative developments, including integrated resorts with gaming, from Tariq Bsharat, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Marjan. This session will explore how these projects are reshaping the region’s investment landscape.

Discover the Next Frontier of Luxury Living

Immerse yourself in the world of ultra-luxury real estate with Wiebke Stahl (Managing Director of Brand Lifestyle of Bugatti International) and Dr. Mohammad Baydoun (Senior Vice President of DAMAC Properties). Their thought leadership panel will redefine your understanding of luxury living and investment potential.

Connect with Industry Leaders and Investors

Network with global experts, including Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, who will unveil Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious investment story and upcoming projects. Don’t miss the investment panel discussing the future of financing and the latest trends shaping the industry.

Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for luxury living, tourism, and foreign direct investment. With its proximity to Dubai, investor-friendly policies, and strategic developments, the Emirate is attracting global attention.

As Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO, Marjan notes: “Ras Al Khaimah is setting new benchmarks and positioning itself as a leading global destination for lifestyle and investment. Poised to become a connected city of the future, the Emirate will create a vibrant sense of place where people, businesses, and communities thrive, making it the ideal host for this landmark inaugural event.”

The inaugural event is supported by Headline Sponsor Marjan, Strategic Sponsor Al Hamra, Diamond Sponsor RAK Properties and Platinum Sponsor Deyaar.

Connect with global thought leaders and discover investment opportunities at the summit. Learn more about this landmark event here.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Guided by a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, environmental conservation, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time – RAK is a gateway to the UAE, Middle East, Africa, India and beyond. Its economy is among the most diversified in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with simplified, customizable services, low operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates, supported by a strong, World Bank-recognized judicial system.

With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and RAK Digital Assets Oasis support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a strong and future-focused economy that is validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P, both of which upgraded RAK in 2024, to “A+” and “A/A-1” respectively.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton making it a vibrant, growing tourism destination. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, with innovative Grade A office spaces and modern, sustainable residential areas creating a desirable location for upscale living, while its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK’s universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities, making it a destination that truly embraces potential.

