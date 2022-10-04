Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the RAK Energy Summit kicked off today at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center in Ras Al Khaimah, with high-profile attendees from the UAE and around the world.

The summit and exhibition were opened with a keynote speech by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who said: “I am happy to inaugurate the first RAK Energy Summit, which serves as a platform to shape our thinking and steer dialogue in terms of the global approach to climate change and the future of the energy sector.

“The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is an active and influential partner in the UAE’s energy plans and our vision, through the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, is to support national, as well as global efforts to find innovative, hi-tech solutions to the most pressing of challenges.

“Sustainability, preserving the environment, and making meaningful contributions to combat climate change are the essence of Ras Al Khaimah’s approach to comprehensive development. ”For his part, His Excellency Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, said in a speech delivered on behalf of H.E. Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure: “The UAE is one of the leading countries in developing the clean energy sector, and a pioneer of modern methods to enhance the efficiency of the energy sector. Climate action in the UAE is based on three main axes: finance, technology and the environment. Hosting COP 28 represents an important and defining moment in the UAE’s climate diplomacy, by organizing a comprehensive and exceptional conference that can fully mobilize for international climate action.”

Meanwhile, H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, the host of the Summit, stated: “We envision a Ras Al Khaimah where suppliers of efficient products and services find consumers looking to benefit from energy efficiency, where our youth develops and executes innovative solutions and where society is aware of its sustainability responsibilities. We have taken some important steps towards this in the summit, including the launch of our home energy services, the launch of an industrial energy audit initiative, and the launch of the SME edition of RAK Energy Innovation Competition, along with several other program announcements. We are grateful to our leadership, sponsors, partners and guests for making this first day a success.”

A highlight of the first day was the presentation of the UAE Energy Management Leadership Awards for 2022 by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. Ras Al Khaimah Municipality was awarded first place, while ADNOC Onshore and ADNOC Offshore were awarded second and third places respectively. The award is based on an assessment conducted by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and recognises implementation of best practices in energy management.

Held under the theme of “Creating and contributing to the energy efficiency and renewable energy goals of the future”, the summit supports the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and the country’s preparations for both the UN COP 27, taking place in Egypt next month, and the UN COP 28, which will take place in the UAE next year. RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy targets 30% electricity savings, 20% water savings and 20% renewable energy in the generation mix by 2040.

“We are pleased to be a part of this event that brings together leaders from government and companies to discuss energy efficiency and renewable energy as a driver for the competitiveness and sustainability of Ras Al Khaimah’s economy,” said Franco Atassi, the CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East. “Siemens is committed to developing technology that intelligently connects energy systems, buildings and industries, enhances the way we live and work, and protects our planet.”

“Luceco Group has adopted the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and the Society of Light and Lighting (SLL) Technical Memorandum (TM66) which provides a framework for action and assessment for the lighting industry. With a clear explanation of the ‘Circular Economy’ TM66 identifies how circular principles can be embraced by specifiers and manufacturers such as our group,” Venkat Raman, M.D., Luceco Middle East.

The two-day summit, hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality on October 4-5, 2022, at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center in Ras Al Khaimah, is supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Masdar, and more than 10 government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

Other key dignitaries and speakers at the opening day of the summit included H.E. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar Al Zaabi, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality; H.E. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Water, Electricity & Future Energy Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Mane Alsudairawi, Acting Director General, Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR); Renaud Capris, Chief Executive Officer, Enova; Raheel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, RAKBANK, and a virtual keynote address by Francesco La Camera, Director General, IRENA.

The second day of the summit continues tomorrow, with leading speakers and decision makers, including H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; H.E. Yousif Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Water, Electricity & Future Energy Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Essa Abdulrahman Al Hashmi, Assistant Undersecretary - Sustainable Communities Sector & Acting Assistant Undersecretary - Green Development & Climate Change Sector, UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; H.E. Esmaeel Hassan AlBlooshi, General Manager, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority; Gauri Singh, Deputy Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); Marco Matteini, Industrial Development Officer, UNIDO; Fawaz Al Muharrami, Executive Director, Masdar Clean Energy; Luc Kœchlin, Chief Executive Officer, EDF Middle East; and Hugh Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, Edina – Part of Energy Efficiency Services (EESL).

For further information, please visit http://www.rakenergysummit.com/

-Ends-

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Reem

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality was established in 1959 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and since then works on providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality coordinates the implementation of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Strategy targets 30% energy savings, 20% water savings, and 20% generation from renewable energy sources by 2040.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais mountain, which is the highest peak in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, as well as a host of other adventure pursuits. In recognition of its safe environment for visitors, the Emirate became the first city in the world to be certified as ‘safe’ by Bureau Veritas and the first Emirate to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘safe travels’ stamp. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 26% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. For more than a decade, Ras Al Khaimah has been consistently rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies. The Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries, representing over 50 diverse economic fields, all of which are benefiting from the excellent quality of life on offer, the competitive cost of housing and labor, modern infrastructure – including an international airport and the largest bulk seaport in the region – and state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks. Ras Al Khaimah is home to 111 schools and its Higher Education institutions include the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, the Higher Colleges of Technology and campuses of the University of Bolton and the University of Stirling, both from the UK. Ras Al Khaimah is a cultural melting pot, with an estimated population of 0.4 million people in 2021, up from 0.345 million in 2015, when 37% of the population were local Emirati. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and travel.

About ACM

Advanced Conferences & Meetings FZ-LLC is a premium business-to-business events company focusing on the dynamic and ever-changing requirements of the MENA region. Our events are highly efficient networking and learning opportunities, bringing senior decision makers together and providing up-to-the-minute information on industry trends, government initiatives, technological advances and developments in regulation. As such, they act not only as extremely effective tools for gaining competitive advantage, but also as high-level platforms for change in the industries they serve.

For further information on RAK Energy Summit, contact:

Michelle Petiza

Email: michelle.petiza@acm-events.com

For Arabic Enquiries:

Noora Moosa Albeqaishi

Email: noora.moosa@mun.rak.ae