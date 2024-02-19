HH Sheikh Saud:

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, delivered an inspiring opening address on the first day of the 15th International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM), where he talked about his passion for scientific discovery and how advanced materials will play a key role in the pursuit of innovation that spurs humanity onto finding solutions to the world’s greatest challenges.

Later, HH Sheikh Saud participated in an intimate fireside discussion with Prof. Sir Anthony Cheetham, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Center for Advanced Materials (RAKCAM), where they talked about the inspiration behind the establishment of RAKCAM and IWAM; innovation in Ras Al Khaimah; and the Emirate’s growing reputation as a destination for hosting major conferences and events.

HH Sheikh Saud said: “The International Workshop on Advanced Materials serves as a testament to Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to scientific progress and innovation. To ensure the advancement of our Emirate, we must push for ‘Innovation with purpose’, by which I mean that innovation must have an end goal – it must have a focus on practical solutions that help to improve humanity.

“Ras Al Khaimah is an Emirate that blends tradition with modernity, a place where history and the future intersect. It is our duty to ensure that the legacy we leave behind is one of innovation, sustainability and positive impact on the world.”

IWAM, in its 15th year in Ras Al Khaimah, is bringing together prominent scientists from internationally acclaimed educational institutions for three days of lectures, discussions and poster sessions on how advanced materials are helping shape the future.

Advanced materials scientists, including a Nobel Prize winner, from institutions such as the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford in the UK, the University of New South Wales in Australia, and the Max Planck Institute in Germany, are present for the event, which is taking place at Ras Al Khaimah’s Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, until February 21.

IWAM has grown considerably in recent years, with organizers of RAKCAM receiving almost 450 submissions to present at this year’s event, which is bringing together more than 200 scientists, professors, researchers and students. The event has also been growing in popularity in the UAE, with over 100 local attendees registered this year, mainly from universities across the country.

Advanced Materials include metals, ceramics and polymers that are either new or enhanced beyond their original state, and they can be found in mobile phones, other electronics, composites and coatings, energy systems, membranes and sensors, among other materials. These materials have the potential to revolutionize many industries, such as aerospace, transport, construction and healthcare. New materials can also help lower carbon footprints and energy demand.

About His Highness Sheikh Saud

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is a Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Born in Dubai in 1956, he was educated in Ras Al Khaimah before attending the American University of Beirut. He later moved to the University of Michigan, graduating with an Economics Degree.

He returned home in 1978 and was appointed Chief of the Ruler’s Court before becoming Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Council in 1986. In this period, H.H. Sheikh Saud founded RAK Ceramics and restructured Julphar Pharmaceuticals and RAK Rock to ensure both became the industry leaders they are today.

H.H. Sheikh Saud was named Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah on 14 June 2003. In this role he oversaw the introduction of free zones, efficient business licensing procedures and offshore corporate registration.

On 27 October 2010, after the passing of his father H.H. Sheikh Saqr (May he rest in Peace), H.H. Sheikh Saud became the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. As Ruler, he has continued to expand and diversify Ras Al Khaimah’s economic base and improve the quality of its social services, while working hard to make high-quality education and healthcare services available to all the Emirate’s population.

H.H. Sheikh Saud received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK, in 2010; an Honorary Fellowship of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, in 2013; and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Economics from Incheon National University, South Korea, in 2018, a year in which he was also named Visionary Leader of the Year by Arabian Business.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.