The global platform will showcase investment opportunities in RAK, the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate market, complete with a dedicated session on the economic impact of integrated resorts such as Wynn Al Marjan Island, the changing face of hospitality and international real estate trends at the two-day conference

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) will take centre stage at a global real estate event this May when it hosts the inaugural International Real Estate Investment Summit (IREIS).

Set to take place on May 20 and 21, 2025, at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre, IREIS marks a significant milestone in the Emirate’s ambitious journey to becoming a premier global investment destination.

Organised by Cityscape by Informa Markets, in collaboration with Marjan – the master-developer behind Al Marjan Island – and RAK Hospitality Holding, the leading hospitality group in Ras Al Khaimah, IREIS will bring together elite investors, government officials, and industry leaders. Cityscape, established over 24 years ago, has been instrumental in launching iconic real estate projects such as the Burj Khalifa and Battersea Power Station. As the premier real estate platform in the GCC and beyond, Cityscape connects key stakeholders across the real estate ecosystem, adding significant credibility and influence to this inaugural summit. With a focus on unlocking investment potential, the event will spotlight RAK’s rapidly growing real estate market and international markets, providing an exclusive platform for deal-making, networking, and market-shaping discussions.

The Summit features a carefully curated agenda, keynote addresses, investment talks, panel discussions, and immersive networking sessions. Industry heavyweights and policymakers will share insights on market trends, capital flows, and the impact of major projects shaping the region’s future, including the flagship US$3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island resort, set for completion in 2027. The program explores what the introduction of an integrated resort means for RAK and the wider region, with economic insights from Macau, Singapore, and Las Vegas.

With 500 delegates and investors from the GCC and global markets, and 40 industry speakers, IREIS will provide unique access to networking opportunities and investment showcases. Attendees can expect roundtable discussions on emerging market opportunities, how RAK is attracting global, deep dives into asset class trends, and insights into tech-driven real estate transformation with a special mini masterclass on the emergence of cryptocurrency in global real estate transactions.

The International Real Estate Investment Summit comes as RAK is emerging as one of the UAE’s most promising real estate hotspots, driven by government-backed initiatives, visionary developments, and a thriving tourism sector. Branded residences linked to globally renowned hospitality names – including Nikki Beach, Nobu, Ritz-Carlton, and Waldorf Astoria – are further positioning RAK as a high-yield destination for investors seeking long-term returns.

“Ras Al Khaimah is undergoing an unprecedented evolution, with world-class projects reshaping the tourism and hospitality sectors,” said Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding. “The inaugural International Real Estate Investment Summit will be a key moment to showcase the vast potential of RAK’s real estate market to international investors.”

RAK’s geographic location, less than an hour from Dubai, combined with its attainable property prices, strong return on investment, and investor-friendly regulations, is attracting a wave of local and international buyers. According to Stirling Hospitality Advisors, a subsidiary of RAK Hospitality Holding, more than 14,000 new residential units are expected to enter the market between 2026 and 2029, with branded residences accounting for 5,600 of these.

“Marjan’s developments, including Al Marjan Island, are at the forefront of RAK’s growth story,” said Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan. “With world-class infrastructure and a commitment to sustainable, high-value investment opportunities, RAK is poised to become the UAE’s next big real estate success story.”

Sustainability will be a key theme, with sessions dedicated to eco-tourism investments, smart city innovations, and the transition to net-zero developments. Other notable panels will cover the rise of branded residences, data centre investments, blockchain’s impact on real estate transactions and Artificial Intelligence’s potential for the sector, with panellists including proptech strategist Lynnette Sacchetto. A dedicated panel will scrutinise cultural identity in architecture, with a restoration case study on RAK’s Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village and panellists including Sandra Woodall, Design Principal at Tangram Gulf, and Christine Espenosa-Erlanda, Director of Godwin Austen Johnson (GAJ).

Alexander Heuff, Cityscape Group Director, notes: “The UAE's real estate industry is experiencing a sustained boom, driven by multiple factors that have solidified its position as a global investment hub. Notably, in 2024, the total value of real estate transactions across the UAE reached AED 893 billion. The Emirate’s economic blueprint emphasises infrastructure enhancement, economic diversification, and sustainable growth. Investor-friendly initiatives such as long-term residency visas, streamlined property ownership regulations, and the expansion of RAK International Airport further bolster its appeal.

“This surge is fuelled by strong investor confidence, government initiatives to foster a positive investment environment, and an influx of high-net-worth individuals attracted to the UAE's stability and luxurious offerings. Furthermore, projected growth continues into 2025, supported by ongoing infrastructure developments and the launch of new, high-profile real estate projects. The IREIS Summit by Cityscape is the ideal B2B platform to showcase the best investments.”

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the Emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About RAK Hospitality Holding

Established in 2014, RAK Hospitality Holding (“RAKHH”) is the leading hospitality group in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, with a unique and diverse portfolio that includes hotels, leisure and entertainment, restaurants, employee accommodation and logistics, event management company, as well as asset management and advisory services across the Middle East region.

About Stirling Hospitality Advisors

Established in 2015, a subsidiary of Ras Al Khaimah Hospitality Holding (“RAKHH”), Stirling Hospitality Advisors (“SHA”) is one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region. Headquartered in RAK, Stirling Hospitality Advisors offers clients a wide range of services, including developing comprehensive tourism destination strategies and activation plans, advisory and asset management. Stirling Hospitality Advisors is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1 billion, for clients across various sectors: governments, real estate investment trusts, sovereign wealth funds, banks, family offices and master developers.