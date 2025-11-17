Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah hosted the Huawei Developer Conference MEA Summit 2025 at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort Marjan Island, bringing together leading voices from government, technology, and various other sectors to explore the future of connected ecosystems and new opportunities for Ras Al Khaimah–China partnerships.

The summit was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. In an opening keynote speech, Sheikh Ahmed reaffirmed the emirate’s focus on attracting knowledge-based industries, cultivating cross-border collaboration, and strengthening ties between Ras Al Khaimah and China as part of its long-term economic strategy.

Held in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and supported by Innovation City (INC), Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), and RAK Properties, the event reflected a unified vision among Ras Al Khaimah’s key entities to build a diversified and resilient business landscape that encourages innovation, investment, and economic growth with over 150 C-suite executives, investors and Huawei partners in attendance.

As part of the summit agenda, several Ras Al Khaimah entities took the stage to highlight opportunities within the emirate’s forward-looking economy. RAKTDA and RAK Properties outlined how Ras Al Khaimah’s development strategy integrates tourism, quality of life, and infrastructure to create an environment that attracts global businesses, while RAKEZ and Innovation City emphasized the emirate’s strategic advantages as a regional hub, supported by business-friendly regulations and collaborative environment designed to nurture creative and technology-led enterprises.

In parallel, Huawei shared its outlook on the future of intelligent mobility, presenting its HMS for Car platform as a foundation for collaboration between automakers and developers to drive in-car innovation and enhance user experiences. The session highlighted real-world applications and partnerships that are localizing navigation, AI, and cloud technologies to meet the needs of GCC markets. Key discussions centered on how cloud-based systems, connected wearables, and data-driven services are shaping safer and more personalized mobility solutions, while ensuring privacy and inclusivity through initiatives such as Petal Maps and Al Lahja, an Arabic AI training program. The day concluded with a panel of regional experts exploring data governance and standards for the next generation of smart mobility across the Middle East.

“The summit’s discussions reinforced the importance of building open, collaborative ecosystems,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation. “Our collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah and RAKTDA reflects this approach, creating meaningful bridges between the UAE and China. By combining localized innovation with trusted global technology, we can support partners and governments in delivering solutions that make mobility more intelligent, connected, and inclusive.”