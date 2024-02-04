His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, officially opened the annual festival at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village in Ras Al Khaimah yesterday - February 2nd, 2024

His Highness Sheikh Saud: ‘This annual festival reflects our rich history, culture and heritage, embodying our commitment to nurturing inspiring talent and investing in the creative industries.’

The largest outdoor arts festival in the UAE will run under the theme of ‘In Motion’ from February 2 -29 2024, with a month-long series of cultural programming including special exhibitions, thought-provoking documentary films, workshops and talks and a specially curated gastronomical experience.

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Art, the year-long cultural initiative nurturing existing and emerging talent, has officially opened the 12th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Art 2024 Festival, presented by Aldar.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, opened this year’s festival, showcasing the talent of more than 100 local and international artists from over 35 different nationalities under the theme of ‘In Motion’. The theme is inspired by the idea of the constant evolution of our diverse world and invites visitors to reimagine the possibilities for the next decade.

During the event, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi highlighted the significance of this preeminent cultural event, which reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s rich history, culture and heritage, and asserts the Emirate’s commitment to nurturing inspiring talent and investing in the creative industries.

“Culture and the arts are a common language between nations and peoples, carrying a noble message that enriches communication and reinforces the values of harmony and tolerance. They are an integral part of building communities and a key pillar of our sustainable development,” said His Highness Sheikh Saud.

Alongside His Highness Sheikh Saud, high-profile dignitaries from several countries attended the event to celebrate incredible talent from creatives around the world.

In attendance were H.E. Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE; H.E. Martina Strong, Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in the United Arab Emirates; H.E. Alexander Schönfelder, Ambassador of Germany; H.E. Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy; H.E. Byung-Jun Moon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and H.E. Meghan Gregonis, Consul General of the United States in Dubai.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Natasha Ridge, founding Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said: “The Ras Al Khaimah Art 2024 Festival is a key highlight in our year-round programming, acting as an integral moment for showcasing and nurturing emerging creatives and the community. Beyond art, the Festival is also an inspiring and engaging community event with an exciting line up of exhibitions and events for all ages, inviting visitors to ponder the themes of motion and change and reexamine the ‘new normal’ through a creative lens.”

Presented by Aldar, this year’s Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival will feature all the award-winning artworks, in addition to a diverse series of cultural programming and creative experiences designed to engage the community. From art and film screenings to heritage talks, art workshops and musical performances, each weekend will be centered around special themes with dedicated activities: Pet Friendly Weekend, 9-11 February; Family & Community Weekend, 16-18 February; and Cultural Weekend, 23-25 February.

Speaking about the Festival, Faisal Falaknaz, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar commented: “We are delighted to partner with Ras Al Khaimah Art, a festival that will showcase the vibrant and diverse artistic talents that flourish across the UAE. This collaboration is more than a partnership for Aldar, it's a testament to our belief in the power of art to connect communities, and we are excited to work with a selection of the participants to bring their art pieces into the lives of the people who reside, work, and visit the places we develop and manage in Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.”

New for the Ras Al Khaimah Art 2024 Festival is The Souq – Unveiling Human Echoes, a contemporary art exhibition and market featuring artists and craftspeople from around the world. Also new for the 12th edition is the installation of a ‘Gratitude Wall’, curated in partnership with Sukooni, an innovative mental health startup. Visitors will be invited to reflect on what they are grateful for, transforming these reflections into a collective art piece, providing a tangible and creative outlet for expressing and acknowledging the often-overlooked aspects of mental well-being.

Visitors can also enjoy a range of gastronomic experiences including cultural heritage dining experience Antica Australis and Grill Artistry from Chef Jeferson Finger, the maestro behind Barbacoa Churrascaria. Boasting high-profile fans, from the Saudi Royal Family to F1 legend Sebastian Vettel and Guns N’ Roses’ lead guitarist Slash, Barbacoa Churrascaria will offer visitors the chance to experience the highest quality cuts.

The 12th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival is presented by Aldar, supported by Stevin Rock, RAK Ports, RAK Porcelain, MonViso, RAK Hospitality Holdings’ RAKGAS, VOX Cinemas, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Nikon and RAK Transport Authority, as well as Cultural Partners from The US Mission to the UAE, Marinko Sudac Foundation, Department of Antiquities and Museums, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany and Goethe-Institut Golf Region-Abu Dhabi.

For full details and timings for Ras Al Khaimah Art 2024 Festival and to stay up to date with the latest events, visit https://www.rakart.ae/2024-festival.

