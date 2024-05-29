Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) contributed to the third edition of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum, serving as a sponsor, exhibitor and key panel participant. The event, which took place recently at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, brought together decision-makers, government and private sector officials, experts, entrepreneurs, financing entities, investors, startups, and SMEs – with the primary goal of showcasing investment opportunities within the local industrial sector.

As a sponsor and exhibitor, the economic zone aimed to support the objectives of Operation 300bn, contribute to enhancing the UAE’s investment environment, and encourage innovation and advanced technology adoption in the industry.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad participated as a panelist in the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum, which focused on ‘Crafting Economic Success – Smart Incentives for Sustainable Manufacturing Growth and Securing Global Leadership in Key Sectors’, where Jallad discussed how the UAE’s industrial zones are using smart incentives to attract investments and enhance the manufacturing sector's growth.

Mr. Jallad elaborated on the strategic alignment of incentives with the UAE’s economic goals, which include offering competitive land rates, reduced utility costs, and substantial financial rebates. These incentives are designed to attract and cultivate key industries such as AgTech, healthcare, ICT, AI, robotics, renewable energy, among many others.

“In today’s competitive global market, the strategic incentives we implement are far more than just competitive advantages—they are a testament to our commitment to building a sustainable economic future,” Jallad explained. “Through these strategically designed incentives, we attract pioneering businesses and create a thriving ecosystem where innovation and growth can flourish. This approach ensures that the UAE remains at the forefront of global industry and innovation, ready to meet the demands of the modern economy.” During the engaging panel discussion, he highlighted the UAE's leadership in regulatory excellence and transparency, which provides a stable and clear environment for investors. Discussing the impact of RAKEZ to the UAE economy, Jallad noted that the economic zone has become a dynamic hub for industrial companies, significantly diversifying the economic base of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKEZ’s continued development and expansion enhance its economic vitality and contribute to the UAE's reputation as a global investment hub.

Jallad also shared RAKEZ's ambitious goals, which focus on sustainability, enhancing global connectivity, and supporting SMEs and startups. This future-oriented vision aims to ensure long-term economic stability and growth, thus contributing to the prosperity and resilience of the UAE's economy.

RAKEZ's participation at the MIITE Forum underscores its pivotal role in elevating the UAE as a top business and innovation hub. By engaging with key industry leaders and stakeholders, RAKEZ is enhancing the nation’s industrial landscape, fostering innovation, and driving economic diversity. This commitment supports the UAE’s strategic vision to lead in sustainable and advanced manufacturing sectors.

