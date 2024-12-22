The Spanish superstar meets with future ATP stars competing in the tournament

Saudi Tennis Federation aims to inspire one million into tennis by 2030, with Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF part of this initiative

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal began his three-day visit to Jeddah on Friday where he took a tour of Al-Balad and met players and fans at the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF.

The Spanish legend started his time in Jeddah by visiting Al-Balad and taking a tour of Jeddah Historic District before making his way to King Abdullah Sports City, where the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF are being played.

Nadal led a Meet & Greet and attended a prize giving ceremony at an U14 ATF tournament, which was held at the adjacent stadium to the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion then met with future stars of tennis competing in the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF – Alex Michelsen, Jakub Mensik and Joao Fonseca – before thrilling the massive crowd in the Fan Zone, where he signed autographs and posed for selfies.

Nadal who is working with the STF to support its ambition of inspiring one million into tennis by 2030, continues his tour of Jeddah on Saturday by meeting with Saudi Davis Cup players ahead of the semi-finals of the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF.

Tickets are now available for the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF on webook.com.

About the Saudi Tennis Federation

The Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) is the governing body for tennis in Saudi Arabia, established to promote, develop and nurture the sport across the Kingdom. Our message is to empower young men and women in the Kingdom to thrive in the sport of tennis through talent discovery and development programs, hosting and organizing international tournaments, and enhancing the infrastructure to position tennis as one of the main sports in Saudi Arabia.

Our goals to develop training programs that take players from the level of talents to elite athletes and activate the system that supports the performance of elite athletes, and enhancing the interest in tennis among the youth, and attracting regional and international tourism to by hosting major known events.

About the ATP

As the global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.