Doha, Qatar – More than 100 thought leaders, education innovators, and inspiring youth leaders from around the world will convene at the 11th edition of the WISE Summit from 28-29 November at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Under its theme, ‘Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI,’ the Summit organized by WISE – Qatar Foundation’s global initiative for education – will take an in-depth look into the implications of AI on the global education landscape. In over 20+ core sessions alongside a variety of engaging experiential activities, WISE 11 will tackle six thematic tracks that include:

Classrooms of the Future – Will AI necessitate a fundamental rethink of teaching and learning? AI and Digital Sovereignty – How can education systems preserve autonomy in the face of emerging AI superpowers? Building Ethical AI – How can we ensure that AI tools reflect core societal values and culture? Rethinking Higher Education and Jobs in an AI-Driven World – How do we equip our graduates with future resilient skills? Scaling for Equity and Access – Is AI the answer to the perennial challenge of providing quality education for all? Systems Transformations – From curriculum design and teaching methodologies to technology integration and administration, how can we reform education to create more equitable, inclusive, and effective learning environments?

Participants will have the opportunity to hear about the possibilities and challenges of AI integration in education from distinguished voices in industry, academia, and government, including His Excellency Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Luis Benveniste, Global Director of Education at The World Bank; and Conrad Wolfram, European co-founder/CEO of The Wolfram Group.

WISE 11 will also engage with notable educators who will add a diversity of perspectives to understand the impact of AI on learning ecosystems. They include Dr. Marc Owen Jones, Associate Professor Middle Eastern Studies

Department (MESD), Hamad Bin Khalifa University; Walid Saba, Senior Principal Research Scientist at the Institute of Experiential AI, Northeastern University; Isabelle Hau, Executive Director at Stanford Accelerator for Learning; and Jeffrey Sachs, University Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.

This year’s Summit welcomes several young trailblazers in AI-centric solutions, including Kian Katanforoosh, CEO and Co-founder of the skills development platform Workera; Pelonomi Moiloa, CEO and Co-founder of Lelapa AI -an Africa-centric AI research and product lab; and award-winning social entrepreneur Zubair Junjunia, who established ZNotes, an online learning platform advancing global education equity, at the age of 16.

In addition to its popular components such as the panel discussions, masterclasses, policy roundtables, live podcasts, and the Youth Studio – which hosts sessions curated and delivered by young changemakers – the Summit will also see innovative classroom sessions and immersive AI experiences this year. These sessions will allow participants to enjoy a hands-on experience engaging with the latest AI technologies. Participants will also have opportunities to network and forge meaningful connections via designated networking zones, interactive lounges, and social events.

The Opening Plenary will see keynote addresses by one of the first GenAI experts and the founder of Tamang Ventures Limited, Nina Schick, and international media specialist in human rights and media policy as well as the founder of Ethical Journalism Network, Aidan White. Her Excellency Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Qatar’s Minister of Education and Higher Education, will speak during the Closing Plenary on day two of the Summit.

The WISE Prize for Education is the first global distinction of its kind to recognize an individual or a team for outstanding contribution to education. As with previous WISE editions, the identity of the WISE Prize for Education Laureate for 2023 will be revealed during the opening session. The six innovative WISE Awards winning projects will also be celebrated on day one of the Summit.

Stavros Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, said: “As a platform committed to creative, evidence-based thinking, debate and purposeful action in education, WISE is pleased to bring together globally renowned figures, inspiring innovators, and distinct entities to deeply examine the interconnection of AI and learning ecosystems.

“Building on our legacy, we look forward to delivering a broad, enriching, and impactful program that provides impetus to further collaborative research, highlights new areas of innovation, and encourages participants to recognize the role they can play in reshaping the future of education in an increasingly AI-driven world.”

With its goal of ensuring equal access to education for all children and youth, and its commitment to transforming lives through education, Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is the official strategic partner of WISE 11.

