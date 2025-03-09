Doha, Qatar: BilAraby, a Qatar Foundation’s initiative that seeks to amplify the voices of Arabic speakers and highlight their creativity, will hold its inaugural summit on 19 April 2025.

The two-day summit will take place at Qatar Foundation’s Multaqa (Education City Student Center) in Doha. Speakers from Qatar, Mauritania, Palestine, Sudan, India, Jordan, KSA, Egypt, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq will come together to explore ideas in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, philosophy, psychology, health and well-being, business and economics, and many others.

Over 500 influential figures from the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond will attend BilAraby’s inaugural summit. The summit’s programming will include more than 20 live lectures, exhibitions, and interactive activities, as well as 15 specialized workshops led by industry experts in the fields of Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Programming, Animation, Recycling, Arabic Language, Space, Media Production, Social Initiatives and more.

There will also be exploratory sessions, panel discussions, and roundtables focused on the development of Arabic content and the promotion of innovation in the Arabic language.

Hisham Nourin, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs at Qatar Foundation, emphasized that the selection of speakers followed a rigorous process, with over 700 applicants from 25 Arab countries. The selection criteria focused on identifying inspiring ideas with the potential for meaningful, real-world impact.

“We aim to showcase innovative ideas and visions with the potential for broad application,” said Nourin. “Our primary goal is to reinforce Arab identity and support innovators contributing to Arab thought and creativity. The ideas and nominations we have received reflect the immense talent, creativity, and potential for positive change within our societies. These individuals deserve recognition, and their ideas should resonate globally in the Arabic language.”

The inaugural BilAraby summit will also reveal the winning design of the initiative's logo competition, which attracted over 1,500 submissions from across the Arab world since its launch in September 2024.

Launched under the theme "Ideas Have a Voice and an Echo," BilAraby, inspired by the rich history of Arab identity, encourages creativity and intellectual dialogue, offering diverse content that reflects the richness of Arab societies.

Beyond the summit, the initiative also provides an interactive digital platform to facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge, fostering a cultural experience that promotes communication and creativity across various disciplines.

For more information about BilAraby, visit: www.bilaraby.qa.

About BilAraby:

Launched under the slogan "Ideas have a voice and an echo," BilAraby is a Qatar Foundation initiative dedicated to celebrating and promoting the richness of the Arabic language and culture. Its mission is to amplify the voices and success stories of the Arabic-speaking world while fostering vibrant communities that uphold human values.

This dynamic initiative draws inspiration from the shared history and identity of the Arabic-speaking world, exploring inspiring ideas, nurturing creative thinking, reviving cultural exchange, and deepening intellectual dialogue. It achieves this through diverse and engaging discussions that reflect the cultural wealth of the Arabic language.

Whether you are a scholar, student, or creative contributor, BilAraby invites you to join this inspiring journey.

For more information, please visit: www.bilaraby.qa

About Qatar Foundation – 30 Years of Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation (QF) is a non-profit organization which, for 30 years, has supported the sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar through entities, programs, and initiatives focused on education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who shared the vision of providing quality education for everyone in Qatar. In the three decades since, this vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge – offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse but interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges facing the world; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar.

With its efforts concentrated on generating impact in five key areas – progressive education, sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, precision health, and social progress – QF remains committed, as it has been for the past 30 years, to investing in Qatar and its people, and contributing to shaping a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

