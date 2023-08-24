Experience the country’s finest with Qatar Airways at Expo 2023 Doha: A Celebration of Green Innovation and Cultural Immersion

DOHA, Qatar – As the global anticipation for Expo 2023 Doha rises, Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is proud to announce its role as the Official Strategic Partner for the landmark event. Set to be the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa, the prestigious partnership underscores Qatar Airways' commitment to bringing global attention to Expo 2023 Doha and promoting Qatar as a premier travel destination.

Expo 2023 Doha, which is expected to attract an estimated 3 million visitors from around the globe, will take place in the picturesque Al Bidda Park, overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf. The six-month event will run from October 2023 to March 2024 and will offer visitors rich experiences, from beautiful gardens and thought-provoking talks, to arts and cuisine, as well as a focus on innovative solutions to mitigate desertification.

To celebrate the partnership, adorned with the Expo 2023 Doha emblem, an exclusive aircraft livery is set to be unveiled by Qatar Airways in the coming month.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The upcoming months promise an array of cultural, environmental, and innovative experiences in Qatar for visitors from around the globe. As the Official Strategic Partner for Expo 2023 Doha, we look forward to welcoming international guests to Qatar, offering them our signature hospitality and connecting them to this monumental event.”

Travellers onboard Qatar Airways will also be treated to an unforgettable experience that starts with a horticultural welcome video and continues throughout their inflight journey, providing them with celebratory artwork and exclusive healthy dining options, which will be rolled-out across both Premium and Economy Cabins on select routes.

Discover Qatar, the Destination Management Company of Qatar Airways, is offering complimentary entry vouchers to all international travellers for the duration of the Expo 2023 Doha. This includes stopover packages where options range from the Standard Stopover, showcasing 4-star hotel accommodations starting at USD 14 per night, to the Premium Stopover, presenting 5-star hotel selections from USD 23. For those desiring the pinnacle of luxury, the Luxury Stopover offers lavish 5-star hotel stays, inclusive of breakfast, with prices starting from USD 81. For more information and to embark on this unique journey, travellers can visit: https://www.qatarairways.com/stopover. This offer is also available to over 4500 of Discover Qatar’s global retail partners for all hotel bookings.

