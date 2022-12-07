Highlighting the Influence of Arab Culture on Europe through Arabic Manuscripts from East to West

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Pertaining its legacy as a unique cultural landmark, the award-winning palace, Qasr Al Watan, is hosting the Pearls of Wisdom exhibition in collaboration with Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Culture Planning & Development Department. Launched today with an opening ceremony, the exhibition will be open to the public until January 06, 2023.

Split into seven zones and showcasing valuable manuscripts in the fields of literature, heritage, religion, music, philosophy, and science, the exhibition will take visitors on a historical journey that deliberates the influence of Arab culture on Europe, highlighting the role of Arab civilisation in generating religious dialogue and contributing knowledge that paved the way for the European Renaissance.

At the heart of House of Knowledge, visitors will find themselves in an immersive gallery panel covering the Golden Age of Islamic Civilization and Two regions that are at the heart of medieval Europe -Al-Andalus in the Iberian Peninsula and Sicily in southern Italy. As visitors get through the different zones they will be exposed to The Evolution of Vernacular Arabic in Europe, Andalusian Calligraphy, Arabic Calligraphy in Sicilian Art, Bridge between Greek Knowledge and the Islamic World and many more monumental topics.

Before visitors conclude their visit, they can head to the Palace’s Library to explore a collection of more than 50,000 books about the UAE’s history and politics along with topics such as History, Architecture, Biology and Ethnography.

The exquisite experience at Qasr Al Watan is truly unlike any other, for visitors of all ages to explore time and time again. With its architectural marvels, artistic wonders and historical legacy, one visit to Qasr Al Watan is never quite enough. Qasr Al Watan welcomes visitors of all ages daily from 10:00AM to 17:30PM for more information and to buy your tickets please visit https://www.qasralwatan.ae

-Ends-

About Qasr Al Watan:

Qasr Al Watan is a cultural landmark housed within the Presidential Palace compound in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. At Qasr Al Watan, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the UAE’s governing traditions and values by exploring a well-preserved legacy of knowledge and tradition. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the majestic hallways of the Palace of the Nation, as they delve into a world of fascinating exhibitions, artefacts and architecture.

The Palace also houses the Qasr Al Watan Library, where visitors can explore a vast collection of books and resources on the UAE’s political, social and cultural history.

In 2021, Qasr Al Watan was named the ‘Middle East's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction’ by the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year. In 2020, Qasr Al Watan was recognized by MENALAC as the ‘Best Unique Visitor Attraction’ and in 2019 the Palace was also named ‘Best Favorite Attraction’ by the Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards.

For more information visit: www.QasrAlWatan.ae

Farah Experiences

Ayat Abu Hantash

PR Manager

Sales & Marketing

aisaid@farahexperiences.com