Abu Dhabi, UAE: Q Mobility participated on the Abu Dhabi Government platform at GITEX Global 2025, showcasing its latest project: the AI-powered "Zero Barrier AI Parking" system, designed to provide a seamless and efficient parking experience for residents and visitors.

The exhibition is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17, under the theme: "AI/MAGINE, Progress promoted by you," highlighting leading technological innovations and their role in advancing smart and sustainable cities.

Transforming the Parking Experience with AI

The “Zero Barrier AI Parking” system offers a seamless and efficient parking experience for residents and visitors, utilizing automatic license plate recognition, smart cameras, automated payment systems, and real-time traffic management. The system ensures a completely contactless exit experience and is fully solar-powered, highlighting Q Mobility and Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon footprint. It is expected to integrate with the Darb Wallet by 2026 for even smoother transactions.

Q Mobility signed two MoUs with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and the Dubai Digital Authority to strengthen collaboration and advance smart services.

Its participation in GITEX 2025 highlights Abu Dhabi’s leadership in adopting innovative technologies, to improve quality of life and foster sustainability, under the slogan: “AI-Native by Design, Community-Driven by Purpose”.

Q Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions and future-ready urban infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on leveraging advanced technologies -including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things - to enable more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Q Mobility is enhancing mobility experiences, optimizing urban services, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global smart city. Committed to driving digital transformation in the transport sector, Q Mobility empowers communities with safer, smarter, and more effective mobility solutions.