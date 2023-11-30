Giza, Egypt: – Pylon, the impact-driven infrastructure management platform transforming electricity and water companies in emerging markets, announces its extensive involvement at COP28, hosting and speaking on panels fostering crucial discourse.

Building on the success of its hosted panels at COP27, Pylon’s COP28 involvement reaffirms its mission to drive sustainability in the utilities industry, showcased by the company’s commitments to the United Nations’ global initiatives Race to Net Zero and SME Climate Hub.

As an active member of the 'Race to Net Zero' campaign, Pylon is actively engaged in promoting a healthy, resilient, and zero-carbon recovery. Its membership of the SME Climate Hub supports this engagement, as the Hub empowers small and medium-sized companies to take climate action, and build resilient businesses for the future, and advance the global climate agenda.

Pylon will demonstrate its commitment to sustainability during COP28 by hosting two impactful panels in the event’s Blue Zone, within the League of Arab States’ pavilion. Each panel will cover key topics within the broader climate conversation; a just emerging transition, and a sustainable energy transition.

The first panel, ‘Public-Private Synergy: Pioneering a Just Energy Transition in Emerging Markets’ will be held on 5 December at 9am GST. Panellists will discuss the unique challenges and boundless opportunities presented by the need to ensure a just energy transition in emerging markets. Pylon, along with regional leaders and global corporations, will explore the role of startups, regional collaboration, and emerging market synergies, and how these elements can achieve unparalleled impact.

The second panel, held at 2.30pm GST on 6 December, will focus on ‘Leveraging Multilevel Action for Sustainable Urbanization in Emerging Markets’, discussing sustainable urbanization in emerging markets. Pylon, alongside a diverse range of stakeholders, will discuss how accessible technology, strong financial support, and grassroots involvement can collectively foster resilient and sustainable urban communities.

Ahmed Ashour, co-founder and CEO of Pylon, said:

“Given our mission, and expertise in, transforming energy management in emerging markets, we are hugely excited about the upcoming COP28, and the possibilities it provides to demonstrate the commitment of emerging markets and companies like Pylon to drive energy transformation. Emerging markets are disproportionately impacted by climate change – yet, it is inspiring to see the innovative solutions and dedication to sustainability emerge from these markets.

“We look forward to hosting global energy leaders at COP28 and leading discussions on the new technologies driving the transition of our energy systems.”

Pylon uses smart grid infrastructure to enable energy and water distribution companies in emerging markets to capture up to $400 billion of lost/uncollected revenues per year. Pylon’s platform uses data and AI to improve revenue collection, reduce losses and achieve a more efficient environmental footprint. With smart electricity grids alone able to reduce utilities' carbon emissions by 25%, Pylon’s goal is to achieve 1 Gigaton of total CO2 emissions reduction by 2035.

About Pylon

Pylon is a smart infrastructure management platform providing a subscription-based Smart Metering as a Service (SMaaS) for electricity and water companies in emerging markets.

Pylon currently operates in Egypt, the Philippines, and Latin America, with clients including Mostakbal City – Egypt’s first green smart city; five out of nine of Egypt’s public distribution companies, Madinaty, Egypt’s Ministry of Defence, and the city of Iloilo in the Philippines.

Pylon provides a tailored end-to-end software solution that is adaptive to old and new metering technologies and helps reduce operational inefficiencies, improve revenue collection, and achieve a more efficient environmental footprint, at zero upfront cost.

Pylon’s focus is on creating sustainable solutions for the planet and to achieve 1 Gigaton of total CO2 emissions reduction by 2035. Smart electricity grids can reduce utilities’ carbon emissions by 25% and reduce water losses in emerging markets (over 45 million cubic meters/day) by up to 22%, potentially providing enough water to serve over 40 million people.

Pylon was incorporated in 2017 and is backed by Y-Combinator.