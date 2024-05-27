PureHealth hosts event to officially onboard participants of a pioneering programme launched in collaboration with the General Women's Union to empower national talent.

Programme aligns with PureHealth’s commitment to Emiratisation, Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, and the UAE’s national agenda.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, in collaboration with the General Women's Union (GWU), hosted the official event for Emirati Women Chapter (EWC) with the announcement and onboarding of the initiative’s first set of participants. Held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, 28 Emirati women were onboarded onto the mentorship initiative that is dedicated to empowering and inspiring women on their journey towards personal and professional growth.

The commencement of EWC marks a milestone in PureHealth’s mission to foster the advancement of Emirati women in all sectors, in line with the group’s commitment to bolstering Emiratisation and championing a more inclusive society.

EWC offers Emirati women from all industries the opportunity to work alongside mentors to achieve their personal and professional goals. Over the next nine months, each participant will receive invaluable guidance and support from specialist trainers and coaches. On completing the programme, participants will have the chance to become mentors themselves, actively contributing to the creation of future success stories and paying it forward to other Emirati women.

Her Excellency Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union, said: “The UAE today is characterised by a strong culture of women empowerment that has been cultivated over the course of more than five decades. The Emirati Women Chapter is yet another consequence of – and contributor to – this culture, aligning with the union’s vision to enhance women’s pioneering role, but also embodying a salient partnership with PureHealth. The 28 ladies selected for the programme represent a new community of future mentors and empowerment champions. This leading group of national talent will go on to motivate and upskill others, helping to amplify the impact of this vital initiative, and strengthening the sense of community among Emirati women everywhere.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “PureHealth’s mission to unlock time for humanity hinges on harnessing the full potential of available human capital and realising the power of knowledge-sharing. This requires a truly inclusive society in which women can contribute equally to advancements in all fields, especially in healthcare and the science of longevity. The Emirati Women Chapter is a mechanism for creating this kind of society, and we are grateful for the General Women’s Union’s collaboration and integral support to bring this programme to fruition. We congratulate each of the women selected for the inaugural Emirati Women Chapter and wish them well in their endeavours.”

At the event, the EWC participants were informed of their roles and had the chance to network with each other as well as with EWC board members. Participants were introduced to their mentors for the duration of their time in the programme who will help them to achieve the learning and development objectives set by each candidate.

The EWC is led by a steering committee of five senior figures, including PureHealth’s Group CEO. The committee is supported by a team of ten external mentors, who include specialist trainers, such as qualified life and business coaches. The mentors will conduct one-to-one sessions, but participants will also take part in collaborative group sessions where they will share their experiences.

Of the 28 participants, 10 are pursuing a personal goal or passion, while 18 are aiming to achieve career goals. Some of the personal goals are related to sports and poetry, while others include becoming a published author, completing fellowship programmes and contributing to social development initiatives. By completing the programme, participants will not only aim to achieve their aspirations, but they will also have the opportunity to become a certified coach to transform the lives of other women in future cycles. The next cycle will launch at PureHealth’s Remarkable Emirati Women Event in October 2024.

PureHealth is helping to drive the national agenda, with a focus on Emiratisation and empowering women. The group has a team of more than 3,000 Emirati women across diverse specialties, contributing to the nation’s dynamic healthcare sector.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network comprises:

SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

– Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae