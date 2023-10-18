Dubai, UAE – In a confluence of MedTech's elite and technological vanguards, ProvenMed is poised to redefine the frontier of healthcare at GITEX 2023. The esteemed MedTech disrupter is set to introduce its new groundbreaking solutions, signaling a big change in medical technology solutions.

Held in the global tech hub, GITEX is a prominent event where tech enthusiasts and industry leaders meet. Here, ProvenMed aims to combine advanced tech with detailed healthcare needs, creating a future where medical solutions are not just improved but revolutionary.

Mr. Amine Staali, the CEO of ProvenMed, shared , "Showcasing our life-transforming medical devices at GITEX is a strategic step towards engaging with industry stakeholders. As we unveil our innovations, we're not just highlighting our advancements but also setting the tone for the future of MedTech." His words reflect the brand's strong desire to be at the forefront of MedTech changes.

"GITEX is an exciting platform for us to showcase ProvenMed's cutting-edge healthcare solutions, meet with our commercial partners and demonstrate our commitment to revolutionize healthcare through innovation." , said Souheil Guessoum, Chief Commercial Officer, ProvenMed.

Following this belief, Dr. Amine Rabehi, the recently-inducted CTO and a luminary in medical innovation, conveyed, "Being at the forefront of ProvenMed's technological journey is both an honor and responsibility. GITEX offers a unique platform to demonstrate how our innovations will pave the way for safer, more efficient medical interventions."

At GITEX, ProvenMed is showing its new tech, inviting thinkers, partners, and investors to help shape the future of healthcare.

ProvenMed is a medical device innovation company that is revolutionizing the urinary incontinence care industry with its patented solutions, ActivGo® for men and the Comfii™ system for women. These innovative solutions are the first urinary incontinence wearable devices of their kind, developed entirely from the patient's perspective. This approach ensures that they provide a comfortable, hygienic, and easy solution to help patients resume active lifestyles and regain confidence. ProvenMed is committed to innovating medical devices through compassionate empathy, empowering individuals, and improving their quality of life.

