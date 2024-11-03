Leading experts from Meta, TikTok and HarperCollins provide advanced publisher training as a prelude to the 14th Sharjah Publishers Conference

Sharjah: The “Professional Training Program for Publishers” kicked off today (Saturday), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) as part of the professional events preceding the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair, and accompanying the 14th Sharjah Publishers Conference. In collaboration with the NYU SPS Center for Publishing and Applied Liberal Arts (PALA), the program brought together over 200 publishers and industry professionals representing 43 nations.

Gathering top industry experts to guide the sessions, the training program held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), delivered cutting-edge insights on integrating Generative AI, leveraging social platforms like Meta, and harnessing the influence of TikTok to transform publishing practices and expand global readership. The rigorous training included interactive lectures, case studies and practical exercises, which addressed key challenges and opportunities within the publishing industry, and enabled participants to engage with and learn from leading industry experts.

Sharjah’s vision for an informed publishing ecosystem

In his opening speech, Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of the Professional Conferences for the Sharjah International Book Fair, stated, “The development of the publishing industry is integral to Sharjah’s cultural project. which has made culture a fundamental pillar for building societies, and provided publishers with a strong platform to support the creative economy ecosystem. We aspire for this session to spark inspiration and foster collaboration, charting a new course that amplifies publishers’ contributions to comprehensive, sustainable development.”

“The publishing landscape has transformed dramatically. Today’s challenges are unprecedented, innovation tools have evolved, and opportunities have become more distinct. In response, the Sharjah Book Authority has crafted this training program to address the evolving needs of contemporary publishers. We aim to offer practical insights and tools that enhance audience engagement and boost industry revenues. Moreover, we'll explore data-driven strategies to guide the book industry towards new markets and reinforce decisions that promote knowledge dissemination through effective, sustainable means.”

Offering a warm introduction for the attendees, Andrea Chambers, Associate Dean of the NYU SPS Center for Publishing and Applied Liberal Arts (PALA), expressed her thanks and appreciation to Sharjah Book Authority for its support of publishers and efforts to expand knowledge and provide expertise. “Our annual collaboration with SBA provides an incredible opportunity for publishers in the region to enhance their skills and expand their reach in the global market. This professional training program provides invaluable insights into best practices in publishing while gathering a community where diverse voices can come together. We are committed to empowering publishers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of the industry and connect with readers worldwide.”

Maximising social platforms for global reach

In the opening session titled ‘The Magic of Meta for Publishers’, Joana Jamil, Strategic Partner Manager at Meta, guided publishers on utilising Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, to cultivate global readership and drive book sales. During the session she revealed how the social media landscape is in constant flux, demanding that publishers evolve their strategies just as swiftly, and with Instagram alone boasting over 2 billion monthly users and a staggering 140 billion Reels played daily, the potential for reach is immense. However, she noted how it's important to recognise that each platform caters to a distinct audience, and that publishers must craft tailored content that resonates with these diverse audiences, leveraging the strengths of each platform to cultivate a global readership and drive book sales.

Harnessing creator-driven communities

The second session of the day was titled “BookTok: Reimagining How Books are Recommended and Sold,” led by Donia Abi Nassif, Direct Creator Management Lead at TikTok. Nassif highlighted how their “BookTok” subcommunity has accumulated over 39 million posts dedicated to books and literature and has an annual growth of nearly 15%. She also noted how this is playing an increasingly significant role in the publishing industry, especially when it comes to book marketing and sales. The presentation offered valuable insights for publishers on leveraging BookTok’s creator-driven community to enhance book and author discovery, boost fan engagement, and convert views into sales. Attendees received a comprehensive overview of strategies for capitalising on trending genres, producing high-quality content, using hashtags effectively, and collaborating with TikTok influencers to increase book visibility and drive sales.

Impact of generative AI on publishing

The final session of the program, “AI and Book Publishing: Where We Are Now,” featured Chantal Restivo-Alessi, Chief Digital Officer and EVP International Foreign Language at HarperCollins Publishers. Restivo-Alessi provided a comprehensive overview of AI’s current role in the publishing industry, focusing on how publishers can effectively leverage this technology to enhance their operations. Exploring AI’s potential to optimise business processes, maximise employee productivity, and safeguard valuable assets, the presentation delved into the technology’s impact on various aspects of publishing, including content creation, marketing strategies, and sales techniques.

Practical applications of AI marketing strategies

The training program also included a hands-on exercise on using artificial intelligence in book marketing. Participants were divided into groups and utilised the “ChatGPT” application to create summaries for books chosen by the instructors. Each group crafted a cover summary that included the book title, character descriptions, and key details, along with a marketing plan tailored to the book's theme and audience. At the end of the exercise, results were displayed on a main screen, highlighting the most effective inputs and outcomes, providing participants with valuable insights into AI's practical applications in publishing.