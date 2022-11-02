The co-located events will bring together powerhouse brands, including Amazon, Carrefour and Unilever, and speciality food pioneers to showcase innovative products and discuss the latest industry trends

DUBAI – Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is preparing to host the MENA region’s only event for private label and contract manufacturing, Private Label & Licensing Middle East. Taking place from 8-10 November 2022, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the partners they need to in order to develop their own FMCG food and non-food products, find the right branding and packaging solutions, and discuss more effective supply chain strategies for their brand with private label and contract manufacturers.

Private labelling is still a relatively new concept in the MENA region and presents huge opportunity for growth. Looking ahead to the upcoming edition, Pawl Crawford, Commercial Manager for the Fresh Category at Spinneys stressed the importance of the event, given the rare opportunity to meet numerous suppliers under one roof and source unique products. “We're looking for suppliers that can provide us with the quality that Spinneys demands, suppliers that hold special heritage, have a unique story and keep health and wellness at the front of their agenda".

Increasing consciousness about spending patterns has shifted consumers’ perception and they now look towards private labels to provide ‘smart’ and innovative solutions with the value for money proposition winning out over brand loyalty. Market research provider and the events’ strategic knowledge partner, Daymon, highlights what were once shopping preferences pre-pandemic are now expectations, giving Private Brands scope to redefine innovation.

Bringing together some of the biggest names in retail, HORECA, travel, real estate and leisure worldwide including Amazon, Carrefour, Unilever, Walt Disney, Aldi, Nazih Group, Doubletree by Hilton, Lulu Hypermarkets, Emirates Airlines, Landmark Group, Damac, Aster Pharmacy, Panda Hypermarket, and many more, visitors will have the opportunity to source from every corner of the globe with numerous countries joining for the first time including unique exhibits from the USA, UK, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Iran, Malaysia and Thailand.

Visitors can also take part in the Private Label & Licensing Middle East Connexions Programme, the largest 1-to-1 business match-making programme to connect key buyers and FMCG manufacturers in the region for private label sourcing.

LABEL IT CONFERENCE

In addition to the exhibition, visitors will get invaluable insights into the latest trends at the Label It conference. Across 15 hours of engaging sessions, key professionals from leading brands and research houses: Nielsen, Daymon, Al Bayader, House of Pops, Dubai Chamber, DMCC and many more, will take to the stage to address some of the most crucial topics in supply chain management, procurement challenges and changing consumer behaviour.

Nidal Haddad, Founder & CEO of Al Bayader International, said: “Private Label and Licensing ME has historically been an excellent platform for Al Bayader International to network, launch new products and showcase our state-of-the-art capabilities to a global B2B audience. This year Al Bayader International will highlight its innovation and sustainability pillars, by making it easier for customers in the Middle East to choose a sustainable future, through access to our relevant products that push the envelope of sustainable-thinking and enable end-consumers to think beyond the demerits of single-use products to a sustainable lifestyle”.

Keeping sustainability at the forefront, this year Private Label & Licensing Middle East, in partnership with Beeah and Dgrade, will launch its first ever limited-edition reusable bags. These bags are made from recycled PET bottles using Dgrade's proprietary Greenspun™ Technology that uses 50% less energy, 20% less water, and produces 55% fewer carbon emissions compared to conventional polyester yarn production.

SPECIALITY FOOD FESTIVAL

Taking place alongside Private Label ME at Dubai World Trade Centre, is the 11th edition of the Speciality Food Festival. Turning DWTC into a bustling global marketplace and experiential ground for everything artisanal, speciality food and exotic ingredients, the festival will tap into current food trends and address the opportunities and challenges across these sectors, focusing on six core themes: Artisan & Gourmet, Organic & Free-From, Health & Wellness, Vegan & Plant Based, Food Service and Speciality Coffee.

Catering to the hospitality sector and specialist buyers of premium products across the Middle East, visitors can discover a huge variety of speciality foods from over 250 exhibitors, including global brands from the artisanal and gourmet sector (Nouvelle Terre, Nina Foodstuff Trading LLC and Perino & Perino Srl), the plant based and organic sector (IFFCO, WhatIF foods, Vegetarian General Trading LLC, Blue Tribe and Nuttino) and the speciality coffee sector (Kahraman Dubai General Trading Co LLC and DX Blends Cafe). More than 20 countries will be represented on the show floor, including Turkey, Poland, India, Iran, Philippines, Korea and UK.

“As a pioneer in foods based on regenerative principles, WhatIF foods is excited to showcase our range of everyday favourites such as instant noodles and plant milks to the customers in the Middle East. There is tremendous climate anxiety in the world, and the food choices we make is one of the easiest ways to address this anxiety. The Specialty Food Festival provides the perfect platform for bringing commercial partners; the brand owners and the retail and distribution partners together, to showcase our delicious and earth-positive brand to the fast-growing, conscious consumers of the Middle East. We can’t wait to get started,” said Mithin Sachdeva, Commercial Director at WhatIF Foods.

A SEAT AT THE TOP TABLE

A highlight of this year’s programme is the inclusion of Gulfood staple, Top Table featuring over 70 regional chefs, debuting the Dubai World Cuisine Movement, and providing a platform for homegrown chefs to collaboratively shape the cultural identity of Dubai. Big names include Michelin-star chefs Gregoire Berger of Ossiano (Chef of the Year 2022), Saverio Sbaragli of Al Muntaha and Salam Dakkak of Bait Maryam. The star-studded line up of chefs will also include homegrown favourites like Boca’s Matthijs Stinnissen, Solemann Haddad from Moonrise and Mohamad Orfali.

Furthermore, visitors can also watch the UAE National Cup Tasters Championship, the country’s most prestigious national coffee championships, attracting baristas, professionals and coffee enthusiasts.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented, “Now only a week away, we’re excited to share more details on what visitors can expect from the upcoming shows. From providing attendees with the insights and tools to develop their own FMCG food and non-food products at Private Label & Licensing ME, to offering them the opportunity to discover the largest variety of innovative and trend-led global speciality foods at Speciality Food Festival, the three days will bring together professionals from across the F&B landscape to forge new connections, help take their product and service offerings to the next level and ultimately redefine the future of the industry.”

Five co-located DWTC food and beverage events will welcome visitors from 8 -10 November 2022 including: Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East (previously Yummex ME) and Private Label Licensing ME.

Attendance is free and gives registrants access to all five events with a single pass. For more information and to register, visit Gulfood Manufacturing, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East, Gulfhost, and Private Label Licensing Middle East.

About Private Label & Licensing ME

Private Label & Licensing Middle East is MENA’s only event where buyers can get straight to the source for cost-effective customisable products, branding & packaging solutions. It brings together food and non-food suppliers, private label and contract manufacturers from over 30 countries across the globe.

About The Speciality Food Festival

The Speciality Food Festival is the ultimate meeting place for the hospitality, food service and retail industries, providing an experiential platform for artisanal, fine food and exotic ingredients. This year, in its 11th edition, the show will celebrate premium food exhibitors and hundreds of brands across six core sectors, from Artisan & Gourmet, Vegan & Plant-Based, Organic & Free-From, to Food Services, Speciality Coffee and Health & Wellness, drawing almost 10,000 buyers to this global centre gathering for the international hospitality trade.