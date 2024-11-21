Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : On behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Prince of Riyadh, and His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Founder and Chairman of the Saudi Aviation Club, today officially inaugurated the Saudi Aviation Show, Sand and Fun 2024, at Thumamah Airport in Riyadh. The event, which began on Tuesday, was attended by His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, alongside several officials, ambassadors, and aviation enthusiasts from the region and around the world.

The show coincides with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 118th General Conference of the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), which brings together delegates from 90 countries and over 160 participants for three days of pivotal discussions about the future of general aviation.

Upon Prince Sultan’s arrival at the event, the Saudi national anthem was played, followed by an impressive aerial performance by the Saudi Falcons aerobatic team. The show also featured unique aerial displays by club members. Workshops began shortly thereafter, and Prince Sultan toured the exhibitor pavilions, reviewing the latest aviation technologies, projects, and future plans.

Prince Sultan expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s ongoing care and development in various fields. He emphasized that hosting this show reflects Saudi Arabia’s expansion in the aviation sector and reiterated the Saudi Aviation Club’s commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s position regionally and globally in aviation, in line with Vision 2030.

During the day a memorandum of understanding was signed at the event between the Saudi Aviation Club, represented by Dr. Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Fahid, and Red Sea Aviation, represented by Vice President Mazen Halwani, to provide exclusive ground services at the club’s airports.

First Day Activities

The opening day of Sand and Fun 2024 featured extraordinary aerial displays from renowned global teams, including the Saudi Falcons and the Phoenix Paramotors team from Poland. The “SkyVentures” team presented thrilling aerobatic maneuvers, setting the stage for a week filled with lively performances and interactive activities.

Alongside these captivating air shows, the “Hangar Talks” sessions provided a vital platform for thought leadership, where attendees could hear from prominent figures in aviation and space exploration. Key speakers included His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud, Ali Al-Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi (famed Saudi astronauts), Mishaal Fahad Al-Sudairy (the first Saudi pilot to circumnavigate the globe solo), and Frank Salzgeber, Vice President of the CSTC Space Division, who spoke about the intersection of space exploration and aviation innovation.

Week’s Activities

Visitors can explore a wide variety of interactive exhibits and experiences, such as virtual paragliding and rocket-building workshops. Families and children are invited to enjoy the “Avitainment Zone,” which combines education and entertainment to inspire curiosity and passion for aviation. The static display area offered a unique opportunity for attendees to view advanced military and civilian aircraft up close, with contributions from the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, and other key organizations.

More than 100 exhibitors from around the world are participating, and attendance is expected to exceed 100,000 visitors. This year’s event is set to be the largest in its history, showcasing the latest advancements in general aviation, exciting aerial performances, and interactive exhibits.

Highlights include the “SkyVentures” aerial show featuring over 15 international teams renowned for their breathtaking aerobatic displays. Attendees can also witness exceptional performances by celebrated teams, including the Saudi Falcons and Poland’s Phoenix Paramotors Display Team.

The static aircraft display offers visitors a chance to explore advanced military and civilian aircraft firsthand, with notable contributions from the Ministry of Defense, National Guard, and State Security.

Cutting-edge aviation technologies will be showcased, ranging from 3D printing and flight simulators to drone demonstrations, remote-controlled aircraft, and laser shows.

The excitement will build throughout the week, culminating in a grand final concert, promising a spectacular conclusion to this extraordinary celebration of aviation. For more details about the Sand and Fun 2024 Saudi Aviation Show and the 118th FAI General Conference, please visit: www.sandnfun.com.

ABOUT SAUDI GENERAL AVIATION AIRSHOW - SAND & FUN 2024

The Saudi General Aviation Airshow - Sand & Fun is the Middle East's leading General Aviation Airshow, organized by the Saudi Aviation Club at Al-Thumamah Airport, Riyadh. The event features thrilling aerial performances, static displays, interactive exhibits, and educational workshops, attracting over 100,000 visitors annually. It serves as a key platform for networking and showcasing advancements in aviation, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to promote tourism and innovation. Sand & Fun aims to inspire the next generation of aviation enthusiasts and professionals, fostering a deeper appreciation for aviation culture.

ABOUT THE SAUDI AVIATION CLUB

The Saudi Aviation Club (SAC) is the first accredited aviation club in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Founded in December 2000. It operates as an independent, non-profit organization aiming to educate Saudi society about aviation sciences and encourage the practice of various aviation activities, including general aviation, sports aviation, and aircraft models. Through holding exhibitions, conferences, and workshops on the latest developments in this field, it also provides training services for aviation studies and provides the necessary support and services to aircraft owners.

The operations center of the (SAC) is located at Al Thumama Airport, within the King Khalid Royal Reserve in Riyadh. The Saudi Aviation Club works as the official representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in The Federation Aeronaut International (FAI) and member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).