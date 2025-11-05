Features more than 64 yachts and boats, marking a 20% increase compared to the previous edition.

The Riva Gucci yacht, valued at AED 3 million, draws significant attention from visitors.

Event receives widespread praise from visitors and exhibitors for its successful organization, diverse exhibits, and high-quality services.

Show provides a strategic platform for deal-making and exploring investment and business opportunities.

Abdulla Al Noon: The show’s success will fuel efforts to further develop and expand the exhibition and make boat ownership more accessible and sustainable.

Dubai: The 11th edition of the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai, organised by Viya Marine, a subsidiary of Dubai Golf, concluded on Sunday evening at Dubai Creek Marina, capping off an edition distinguished by strong attendance and record sales.

Over the course of three days, the event attracted more than 5000visitors, including boating enthusiasts, investors, and luxury yacht buyers.

The strong turnout and performance reflect the region’s growing appetite for pre-owned boats and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading regional hub for the yacht and marine leisure industry.

Boat for Everyone

Held under the theme “A Boat for Everyone”, this year’s edition brought together more than 50 local, regional, and international brands that showcased over 64 yachts and boats, a 20% increase compared to last year. The exhibits featured a diverse selection of luxury yachts, leisure vessels, and speedboats, offering visitors a variety of options suited to different preferences and budgets.

Rare and Innovative Yachts

The exhibition captured attention with a showcase of rare and innovative yachts, including the Riva Gucci, one of only ten models ever built worldwide and valued at around AED 3 million, and the Greenline 40 Hybrid, equipped with solar-powered systems that run all onboard amenities.

The latter reflects the industry’s growing shift toward sustainable and energy-efficient boating solutions. Emirati brands also stood out, highlighting the rapid advancement and global competitiveness of the UAE’s homegrown boat manufacturing sector.

AED 30 Million for the Most Expensive Yacht

Leading the lineup was the Riva 82 Diva (2024), an Italian-built masterpiece valued at AED 30 million, epitomising the pinnacle of contemporary yacht design and performance.

At the other end of the price spectrum, the show offered more accessible options, such as the Chapparel boat from the United States, priced at AED 68,000, demonstrating the show’s inclusivity and wide-ranging appeal to both seasoned investors and first-time buyers.

Comprehensive visitor experience

Beyond the display of vessels, the exhibition offered a holistic experience, featuring exclusive offers from financial and insurance companies, as well as maintenance, repair, and spare parts services.

A dedicated retail area showcased the latest marine gear and accessories, from smart navigation systems to electric and hybrid propulsion technologies, reflecting the industry’s accelerating drive toward innovation and sustainability in recreational boating.

Continued growth

Driven by Dubai’s rapidly expanding maritime industry, the exhibition’s success comes as the emirate continues to strengthen its position as a leading global hub for marine activities.

According to the Dubai Maritime Authority, part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, the number of registered marine vessels in the emirate reached 7,738 in 2024, an increase of 14.4% compared to 2023.

The UAE also commands nearly 50% of the total market share for yacht and boat marinas across the Gulf and Middle East, driven by its advanced maritime infrastructure, which includes more

than 22 marinas with a combined capacity of over 4,190 yachts and boats, as well as its attractive environment for marine investment and tourism.

Leading role

Abdulla Ali Al Noon, Director of Special Projects at Dubai Golf, Responsible for Viya Marine (the organizer of the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai), said this year’s edition once again reaffirmed Dubai’s leading role in supporting the growth of the yacht and boat industry and strengthening its position among the region’s top destinations for investors and sea enthusiasts.

He noted that the strong visitor turnout and the volume of deals concluded during the event demonstrates the confidence of regional and international partners in Dubai’s investment-friendly environment and its integrated ecosystem combining advanced infrastructure, smart services, and ease of doing business.

Al Noon added that the success of the 2025 edition will fuel efforts to further develop and expand the exhibition in future editions by attracting new brands and introducing a wider variety of pre-owned boats and yachts to meet the rising demand across regional and global markets.

He affirmed that Viya Marine will continue working to make boat ownership more accessible and sustainable by offering comprehensive financing, insurance, and maintenance solutions, in line with Dubai’s vision to enhance maritime sustainability and advance the circular economy nationwide.

Strategic platform

Over its three-day run, the event helped promote the trading of pre-owned boats as a sustainable alternative that reduces the need for new manufacturing, aligning with Dubai and the UAE’s efforts to support the circular economy and encourage responsible consumption in the maritime industry.

The event also provided a strategic platform for deal-making, exploring investment and business opportunities, and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and strengthen its position as the best city in the world to live, work, and invest in.

Widespread acclaim

Visitors and exhibitors alike lauded the exhibition, with attendees praising the diversity and high quality of the yachts and boats on display, along with the accompanying services that ensured a smooth and enjoyable experience for potential buyers and enthusiasts alike.

Exhibitors also expressed their satisfaction with the level of turnout and visitor quality, noting that the event created valuable opportunities to conclude deals and reach new customer segments across local and regional markets.

Over the weekend, Dubai Creek Marina came alive with a vibrant maritime atmosphere blending luxury, innovation, and adventure, reaffirming the exhibition’s status as a premier regional platform for boating enthusiasts and investors and a key event that reinforces Dubai’s global prominence in the leisure marine and pre-owned yacht trade sector.