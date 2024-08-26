Dubai, UAE: Positive Hack Camp, the international camp organized by Positive Technologies with the support of the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, has concluded in Moscow. Over the course of two weeks, 70 cybersecurity specialists from around the world learned from leading Russian experts who shared practical expertise in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure protection. At the closing session, Positive Technologies and SGU (Indonesia) announced the launch of a collaboration aimed at training Indonesian cybersecurity professionals.

Positive Hack Camp, an international training program focused on practical cybersecurity, kicked off in August 2024. The training event will be held annually. A total of around 70 specialists from 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, and South Africa, participated in the inaugural session of the training program hosted by Positive Education and CyberEd.

"Our company has extensive expertise in cybersecurity, including practical cybersecurity of major international events. Today, we see a growing demand for our expertise from multiple countries. The cybersecurity industry worldwide needs strong players capable of training and developing professional talent to create a global result-driven cybersecurity system. Positive Hack Camp is a vital educational project aimed at training local cybersecurity professionals, created to contribute to the development of a global cybersecurity community and the fight against cyberthreats," said Yuliya Danchina, Positive Technologies Customer and Partner Training Director, Head of Positive Education.

On the final day of the international camp the Indonesian technical university SGU and Positive Technologies announced the signing of a memorandum of strategic partnership. The parties plan to jointly implement educational programs aimed at increasing the number of skilled cybersecurity experts in Indonesia.

"The rapid adoption of digital technologies is outpacing the development of cybersecurity in many parts of the world. We highly appreciate that Positive Technologies, a world-leading information security company, is willing to share its experience and knowledge with us. We look forward to seeing high-level professionals emerge in our country, and we are happy to partner with a company with such extensive hands-on experience in this area," said Dr. Dipl.-Ing. Samuel P. Kusumocahyo, rector, SGU.

In addition to educational projects, Positive Technologies annually hosts major events such as the international cybersecurity festival Positive Hack Days and the Standoff Cyberbattle to facilitate exchange of experiences and ideas among cybersecurity experts from different countries. In May 2024, PHDays Fest 2 attracted around 200 international attendees from 17 countries spanning Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. The Standoff Cyberbattle allows cybersecurity professionals to explore phygital twins of real IT infrastructures and hone their skills in detecting vulnerabilities or countering cyberattacks. In June 2024, a spin-off of the cyberbattle was held for the first time as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, featuring 42 teams from 21 countries across Central and South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. More than 4,500 cybersecurity experts have joined Standoff over its nine years of existence, forming 200 teams from 30 countries.