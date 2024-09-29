Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, in a Special Interview During the Event

Chairmen of the Stock Exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt in an Important Session on Collaboration Opportunities

Speakers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the local market Discuss Products in the Second Session

The CEO of the Saudi Voluntary Carbon Market Joins the Financial Regulatory Authority and the Private Sector in the Third Session

Yasser Sobhi, Heba El-Serafi, and Yasser Zaza with the London Stock Exchange in the Fourth Session

H.E. Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, will open the activities of the "Portfolio Egypt 2024" Conference tomorrow—Monday—alongside Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt; Dr. Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority, Egypt; Mr. Ahmed El-Sheikh, Chairman of the Egyptian Stock Exchange; and Mr. Rami El Dokany, Secretary General of Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM).

This exceptional edition of the conference, held at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo, will feature significant discussions in its first session with notable attendance from Abdulla AlNuaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Abdulaziz Al Emadi, Chairman of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets and Acting CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), Mazen Wathaifi, CEO of the Amman Stock Exchange – Jordan, and Ahmed El-Sheikh, Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange, moderated by Rami El Dokany, Secretary-General of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets.

The second session of the conference will showcase distinguished Arab participation represented by Maan Al-Bistami, Chief Operating Officer at BHM Capital, and Dr. Salah Al-Din Ibn Zuhri Al-Baghdadi, Chairman of the Board of Premium Healthcare in Saudi Arabia, alongside a host of Egyptian capital market icons, including Khalil Al-Bawab, Head of the Markets Sector at Beltone Holding Company, Omar El-Shenety, Executive Partner at Zilla Capital Investment Bank, Amr Helal, CEO of Sell-Side Investment Bank at CI Capital, and Dr. Mohamed Sharawy, Head of Training Sector at Pioneers Securities.

Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, will be a special guest at the "Portfolio Egypt 2024" conference in its seventh edition, participating in a special interview discussing the ministry’s plans and aspirations on various issues, particularly the future of carbon markets.

The third session of the conference will feature heated discussions on Arab carbon markets, including a group of officials led by Riham ElGizy, CEO of the Saudi Voluntary Carbon Market; Dr. Ahmed Rushdy, Executive Director of the Regional Center for Sustainable Finance at the Financial Regulatory Authority; Mr. Omar El Nemr, Project Management and Structuring Lead for MENA at VNV Advisory; Mr. Ayman El Abd, CEO of Lotus Agri Capital; Mr. Mahmoud Gebril, Head of Product Development Markets Division at Beltone Financial Holding; and Mr. Sherif Mubarak, Group Sustainability Director at TAQA Arabia.

The fourth session of the conference will focus on debt markets in the region, featuring strong participation from Mr. Yasser Sobhi, Vice Minister of Finance; Heba El Serafi, Vice Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange; Yasser Zaza, Managing Director and CEO of the Egyptian Central Securities Depository; Mohamed Sabri, Assistant Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority; Riham El-Dessouki, Economic and Investment Consultant; and Mark Michel, Success Manager for Financial Markets and Programs at the London Stock Exchange Group.