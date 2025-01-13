DUBAI — Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading authority for project professionals, will once again serve as a key partner in co-organizing the 10th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF).

Organized by Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) in cooperation with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Project Management Institute, DP World and Emaar Properties, the Forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. Held from January 13-16 at Madinat Jumeirah under the theme “A Sustainable Future” the event is expected to bring together over 3,000 international attendees, with leading experts, specialists, and renowned professionals in project management, contributing to innovative approaches for managing and operating transformative projects.

Ike Nwankwo MSc, MBA, PMP, Board Chair, at Project Management Institute, will be part of the panel discussion “Chartering the Course: Leadership and Strategy for Project Leaders”, on January 15th. Nwankwo states that “Project professionals are called upon to keep evolving and pivoting to meet the needs of a constantly evolving society. Events such as DIPMF play a significant role by bringing together industry leaders and project professionals to inspire each other in building a sustainable and inclusive future for all.”

Pierre Le Manh, PMP, President and Chief Executive Officer of PMI will take center stage on January 15th for a fireside chat on the “Future Trends in Project Management .“ “This region - Dubai in particular - illustrates how successful projects can deliver value that positively impacts businesses, economies, and communities," said Le Manh. "The discussions at the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will advance our efforts to broaden the vision of project work and empower project professionals to take ownership of improving outcomes, minimizing waste, and elevating both our profession and our world."

For the first time, a unique debate session will take place at DIPMF, centered around the theme of "Shaping Tomorrow: AI in Project Management." The debate will feature Lenka Pincot,PMP, PMI-ACP, PMI-PBA, Chief of Staff, PMI and Lavagnon Ika, PhD, Professor of Project Management, University of Ottawa, and is moderated by Kathleen Walch, Director and General Manager of PMI Cognilytica.

In turn, Americo Pinto,PMP, IPMA-A, PMO-CP,PMO-CC, PMOGA Managing Director, at PMI and Hanny Al Shazly M.Ed., Regional Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa at PMI will take part in a panel discussion around “Putting Customers First: Integrating Customer Centricity into Project Management” on January 16th.

“Dubai’s prominence in the global project management landscape makes it an ideal venue for this event," said Hanny Alshazly, M.Ed., MENA’s Regional Managing Director, at PMI. "With rapid global evolution and the need for sustainable project implementation, focusing on the thriving project management community is crucial. The resilience of this industry relies on fostering innovative solutions and exchanging global best practices.”

As part of its commitment to the transformative role of project professionals in our world, PMI is organizing this year’s masterclasses with concurrent themes, on the first two days, at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Led by PMI and international industry experts, the masterclasses will be attended by senior officials and project leaders.

Leading the “Foundations of AI and Best Practices” Masterclass is Kathleen Walch, Director and General Manager of PMI Cognilytica along with Christina Kucek, Intelligent Automation Consultant at Independent Consultant.



Americo Pinto, PMO Global Alliance Managing Director at PMI will facilitate “Mastering the Customer-- Centric PMO: A Value-Driven Approach to PMO Excellence” Masterclass.



Barbara Porter, Chief Operating Officer, Fragrance.com will lead the Masterclass on “Measuring Project Success” which is based on PMI’s new report, “Maximizing Project Success: Elevating the impact of the Project Profession”, offering a modern, shared definition of project success that builds on long-standing views of what defines project success and the role that project professionals can have in delivering it.



Dr. Mona Zoughaib, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, We Grow Minds will facilitate the Masterclass on “Dynamic Risk Management in Complex Projects”.



Raphael Ani, Global Business Development Lead (Construction), at PMI, Najmul Hussain, Academic Director at Red Learning, and Ben Breen, Global Director, Construction & Vice President APAC, at PMI will lead the Masterclass on “Mastering Effective Communication in the Built Environment: Strategies for Success in Complex Projects”.

The active participation of project management professionals to lead successful transformative projects will pave the way to a more sustainable future, to build agile cities for the future. Events such as DIPMF that bring together industry experts and sector leaders under one roof to collaborate and exchange innovative solutions, will enable a collective mindset.

