Dubai, UAE: PlanRadar, the leading digital platform for documentation, task management, and reporting in construction and real estate projects, has announced its participation at Big 5 Global 2025, taking place from 24–27 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will exhibit at Stand SS2 G110, showcasing its latest innovations designed to help construction professionals build faster, safer, and with greater transparency.

At this year’s event, PlanRadar will spotlight new capabilities, including an AI Assistant that automates reports and extracts insights from site data, accelerating decision-making and approvals; SiteView 360° reality capture, visual documentation tool that maps real site conditions to digital plans for unmatched visibility; Instant Audit-Ready Reports tailored for QA/QC processes, site inspections, and regulatory handovers; and multi-language, mobile-first workflows designed for the GCC’s diverse workforce and multi-contractor environments.

“Big 5 Global is the definitive event for the region’s construction sector, and we’re excited to return with powerful new tools that align with digital transformation strategies across the GCC,” said Ibrahim Imam, Co-Founder and CEO of PlanRadar. “As governments and private developers accelerate megaproject delivery, PlanRadar helps reduce rework, cut costs, and boost productivity through real-time visibility and smarter workflows.”

Forecasts show the Middle East construction market reaching US$401.17 billion by 2030, as initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, UAE Centennial 2071, and Qatar National Vision 2030 drive demand for efficient, tech-enabled infrastructure. PlanRadar is positioned as a strategic technology partner for organizations seeking to modernize operations while staying compliant and competitive.

With over 170,000 users across 75+ countries, PlanRadar empowers site teams, project managers, consultants, and developers to digitalize inspections, streamline collaboration, and eliminate information silos across every stage of the building lifecycle.

PlanRadar is already supporting major developers, consultants, and contractors in the region with use cases ranging from defect management and site audits to handover documentation and maintenance planning.

About PlanRadar

PlanRadar is a leading platform for digital documentation, communication and reporting in construction, facility management and real estate projects. It enables customers to work more efficiently, enhance quality and achieve full project transparency. By improving collaboration and providing access to real-time data, PlanRadar’s easy-to-use platform adds value to every person involved in a building’s lifecycle, with flexible capabilities for all company sizes and processes. Today, PlanRadar serves more than 170,000 users across 75+ countries.

www.planradar.com