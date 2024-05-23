Abu Dhabi – Yesterday, the UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights (PCHR), in collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and with support from the British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL), hosted a forward-looking event on artificial intelligence (AI) and human rights, as part of an ongoing series exploring the implementation of human rights globally.

The fireside chat entitled “AI and Human Rights – The Ethics of AI” provided a first-hand opportunity to consider the relationship between AI and human rights – from leveraging the technology to advance sustainable development goals, to developing governance structures for responsible AI use, and defining ethical frameworks to ensure AI does not exacerbate existing inequalities.

Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, opened the event by reflecting on the importance of placing transparency and accountability, as well as a human-centric approach, at the heart of the AI agenda. Guided by these principles, Dr Al Dhaheri stressed the technology can be used to benefit all.

Moderated by Hind Alowais, Director of the PCHR, the fireside chat brought together leading experts: HE Omran Sharaf, the UAE’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Shamira Ahmed, Executive Director of the Data Economy Policy Hub (DepHUB), Founder of Artificial Intelligence for Circularity Exchange (AI4CE), and Policy Leader Fellow (PLF) at the European University Institute’s Florence School of Transnational Governance (STG).

Together, the speakers agreed that the development of AI holds exciting opportunities for global economies, the lives of individual citizens, societies, and the planet. Notwithstanding this, the experts explored the risks we could face as a global society if AI governance structures are shaped in a way that leaves communities behind. The discussion also provided an opportunity to consider what ethical AI looks like, and the road ahead for forming a global consensus around this model, as well as its implications on human rights and sustainable development.

HE Omran Sharaf, the UAE’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, shared the UAE’s journey during the fireside chat. He said: “The UAE is committed to harnessing the power of AI for the betterment of society, while safeguarding individual rights and freedoms. In line with this, one of our priorities is to work with international and regional partners to place the principles of equality, inclusivity and sustainability at the foundation of global AI governance in the future."

Shamira Ahmed, Executive Director of the DepHUB, added: “The increasingly global discussion on responsible AI governance will benefit from leveraging the expertise of a diversity of voices – such as women and marginalised communities – to ensure AI technologies are designed and implemented in ways that uphold human rights, reduce inequality, support ethical innovation, and safeguard the environment.”

Yesterday’s fireside chat forms part of an ongoing event series hosted by the UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, which provides a platform to raise awareness, exchange best practices in the implementation of human rights, while building on the UAE’s established tradition of working with international and regional partners to promote and protect universal human rights in accordance with international obligations.

As part of this series, the PCHR looks forward to hosting an event on business and human rights next month – which will hear contributions from United Nations experts, as well as international academic scholars.

For more information, please contact general.inquiries@pchr.gov.ae

About the UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights

The Permanent Committee for Human Rights acts as the national liaison and coordinator between relevant human rights related bodies within the UAE to promote and protect human rights in the country. It also works closely with international human rights organisations and partner countries to support progress and prosperity of the global community.

The Permanent Committee for Human Rights (formerly named the National Human Rights Committee) was established by the Council of Ministers in October 2019. Its members include several UAE ministries and institutions.