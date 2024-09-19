Geneva – On the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council’s 57th session, the UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights (PCHR) hosted a thought-provoking fireside chat on Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), the League of Arab States (LAS), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women.

Globally, almost one in three women experience physical or sexual violence – with the vast majority of incidents perpetrated by current or former partners. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 26 per cent of women aged 15 and older experience partner violence, while the UN reports that 1 in 2 women killed worldwide are murdered by their partner or family.

The PCHR’s event on VAWG, which took place yesterday, considered the regional and global perspectives to tackle this pervasive human rights issue. Seeking to pave a way forward, the event provided a platform to exchange best practices for strengthening the legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms that protect women and girls, while also considering the importance of addressing negative societal norms that perpetuate VAWG.

Evaluating progress made to date, as well as the road ahead, the event heard opening remarks from distinguished speakers, which included: HE Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva, HE Ambassador Hisham Bayoud, Head of the League of Arab States Mission in Geneva, Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women-UAE Liaison Office for the GCC, and Pernille Fenger, UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Chief Representation Office in Geneva.

Reflecting on the UAE’s progress, HE Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said: “Gender equality and women’s empowerment are deeply rooted in Emirati culture and society, and the UAE is taking active steps to ensure women and girls feel safe and protected, each and every day. From implementing effective legislative and institutional frameworks, to collaborating with regional and international partners to drive change at a global level, we have seen first-hand the importance of taking a holistic approach to tackling VAWG.”

Considering the value of regional collaboration, HE Ambassador Hisham Bayoud, Head of the League of Arab States Mission in Geneva, reflected on the success of the League of Arab States’ 2022 Arab Declaration on Combatting All Forms of Violence Against Women and Girls – a historic milestone that seeks to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence. He said: “Every woman deserves to live without fear of violence, and across the Arab region we are taking significant steps to make this ambition a reality. However, progress can be slow when working in silos – and it is vital we implement strong regional frameworks to tackle VAWG together.”

Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women-UAE Liaison Office for the GCC, added that decisive and coordinated action is required to tackle the issue, while Pernille Fenger, UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Chief Representation Office in Geneva, emphasised that VAWG is a result of deeply entrenched inequalities.

Taking a closer look at the issue, the event also held an interactive panel discussion, which brought together expert speakers with the aim of knowledge-sharing, collaboration and advocacy. Moderated by Hind Alowais, Director of the PCHR, the panel discussion heard insights from: Minister Plenipotentiary Doaa Khalifa, Director of the Women’s Department at the League of Arab States, Reem Al Salem, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, its Causes and Consequences, and Hannah Wu, Chief of the Women’s Rights and Gender Section at the OHCHR, and Sofia Calltorp, Director of the Geneva Office and Chief of Humanitarian Action at UN Women.

Reem Al Salem, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, its Causes and Consequences, said: “Addressing violence against women and girls is not just a moral issue but a fundamental human rights obligation. To tackle the root causes, it is vital we pursue a two-pronged approach where we advocate for legislative change as well as impact societal norms at the local, regional and international level.”

Reflecting on the importance of considering both regional and global perspectives, Hind Alowais, Director of the PCHR, added: “Every region around the world has its own unique challenges and opportunities for tackling VAWG, and it is vital that we work closely with local partners to develop specific policies and programmes that are tailored to local contexts.”

Yesterday’s fireside chat forms part of an ongoing event series hosted by the UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, which provides a platform to exchange best practices in the implementation of human rights, while building on the UAE’s established tradition of working with international and regional partners to promote and protect universal human rights in accordance with international obligations.

About the UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights

The Permanent Committee for Human Rights acts as the national liaison and coordinator between relevant human rights related bodies within the UAE to promote and protect human rights in the country. It also works closely with international human rights organisations and partner countries to support progress and prosperity of the global community.

The Permanent Committee for Human Rights (formerly named the National Human Rights Committee) was established by the Council of Ministers in October 2019. Its members include several UAE ministries and institutions.