Ahmed Khalil: We believe building a successful organization starts with cultivating a global work culture that fosters empowerment and excellence across our diverse portfolio

Mohamed Nasr: We are committed to providing a positive work environment that drives innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth

Cairo – In a step that underscores their shared commitment to creating sustainable and inspiring workplaces, Raya Holding for Financial Investments and Telecom Egypt (WE) are partnering as strategic sponsors of People Summit Egypt 2025, organized by the Top Employers Institute, the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions.

The summit, held for the first time in Egypt this year, brings together leading executives and HR experts to discuss the latest global trends in the workplace and exchange best practices between Top Employer-certified organizations and those aspiring to reach this prestigious status.

Raya Holding and Telecom Egypt’s sponsorship reflects their dedication to supporting the business community by championing a culture of empowerment, sharing successful HR practices, and contributing to the development of work environments in Egypt that align with global standards.

Ahmed Khalil, CEO of Raya Holding, stated:

“At Raya, we believe real investment starts with people. With a team of over 18,000 employees across 11 diverse portfolio companies spanning various industries, we are committed to building a workplace culture centered on empowerment, continuous development, and true recognition of talent. Receiving the Top Employer Award for the third consecutive year with higher scores each year, reflects our genuine commitment to creating a workplace that aligns with the highest global standards and fulfills the aspirations of our people.

We don’t see HR as just an administrative function; it’s the heart of our strategy and the foundation for every growth and transformation at Raya. Our sponsorship of People Summit 2025, alongside Telecom Egypt, underscores our role in driving dialogue on the future of work, opening new horizons for more human-centered and effective practices that support our vision for a better future and reinforce our commitment to elevating HR and talent development standards in Egypt and the region.”

Eng. Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, added:

“We are committed to adopting global best practices in HR and providing a positive work environment that fosters a culture of innovation and development, empowers our employees, and ensures sustainable growth while delivering the highest standards of service to our customers.

Our people have always been the cornerstone of our success, driving Telecom Egypt’s leadership position and customer satisfaction for over 170 years. We are proud to sponsor this summit in Egypt, which brings together HR experts, facilitates collaboration, and fosters knowledge sharing that will positively impact workplace environments across Egyptian companies.”

Raya Holding has been awarded the Top Employer Egypt certification for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, 2025) after successfully completing a comprehensive evaluation by the Top Employers Institute. The assessment covered over 20 key HR areas, including career development, learning programs, work-life balance, leadership, and employee wellbeing, underscoring Raya’s belief that employee experience is the foundation for sustainable, inclusive growth.

Raya was selected from more than 2,000 companies evaluated across 121 countries worldwide, highlighting its excellence in creating a workplace environment that ranks among the best globally.

Telecom Egypt (WE) also received the Top Employer Egypt certification for 2025, for the second consecutive year, in recognition of its outstanding efforts to provide an ideal work environment that fosters employee development, encourages innovation, and empowers teams to perform with precision and efficiency.