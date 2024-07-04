This year, the exhibition will focus on ‘Crafting Global Connections’ showcasing paper, stationery and office supplies from around the world

Paperworld Middle East is co-located with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, which is now in its fourth edition and focuses on corporate gifting

Dubai, UAE: Paperworld Middle East, the largest international exhibition for paper and office supplies, will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 12 to 14 November. Co-located with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, the dual trade show is expected to welcome 12,000 visitors after achieving record attendance numbers in 2023.

The paper and pulp industry in the Middle East and Africa is expected to experience substantial growth in the next few years, with a projected value of USD 19.32 billion by 2028. The upcoming edition will showcase over 480 exhibitors from 40 countries, highlighting the theme 'Crafting Global Connections', which emphasises the event's significance as an international hub for professionals in paper, stationery, and office supplies.

A global sourcing platform, Paperworld Middle East will include international pavilions from India, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Jordan and Türkiye and will showcase leading names in the industry, such as Ittihad Papermill, Asia Pulp Paper and Eric Krause. The exhibition will feature a wide array of products, including office and school supplies, writing printing paper, arts and crafts supplies and writing instruments.

This year, Paperworld Middle East will introduce a new Kraft & Packaging section, further cementing the event’s commitment to highlighting the importance of sustainable materials. This innovative event feature will showcase a variety of sustainable packaging materials that minimise environmental impact while producing high-quality results.

Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East said: “Now in its 13th edition, Paperworld Middle East has firmly established itself as the leading international show for the paper industry, presenting a diverse product range from hundreds of international exhibitors. Drawing an ever-growing number of participants each year, the event is strategically timed at the beginning of the buying cycle for the Middle East, Europe and Africa regions, giving visitors access to the latest products and trends for the season ahead.“

He added: “With the new addition of the Kraft and Packaging section, the show now covers the entire spectrum of paper, ranging from writing paper and kraft paper to paperboard and speciality paper.”

Since launching in 2021, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East has quickly grown into a significant event for the gifting sector, with corporate gifting being an important focus. The event will showcase a wide portfolio of products, including leather goods, corporate gifts, lifestyle accessories, and homeware, and will feature international pavilions from South Africa and China.

“Gifts and Lifestyle is an ideal complement to Paperworld Middle East, bringing together world-renowned brands and regional players for a dynamic three-day showcase. Beyond the extensive product displays, the co-located shows offer valuable networking opportunities, educational sessions and interactive workshops, which combined, bring a truly comprehensive offering,” said Akbar.

Returning features of Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East include The Hub Forum, where industry-renowned speakers and thought leaders will host engaging sessions on topics such as e-commerce, digital trends and sustainability. The two-day conference programme will allow attendees to learn about the latest industry updates and research, gaining actionable insights for their businesses.

Project Sustainability will once again highlight the show’s commitment to environmental protection. This dedicated section will spotlight the event’s greenest products and enable attendees to explore a selection of options that align with their eco-conscious values and sustainability goals.

Another new edition to the exhibition is Battle of the Brushes, a community art competition held in collaboration with Funun Arts. Open to artists of all levels, the competition will be divided into four stages, with the final four artists painting live at Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East.

Curated exclusively for buyers, The Premium Club offers a dedicated space for key decision-makers to meet at the exhibition, streamlining the purchasing process. Approved members of The Premium Club will also have access to fast-track registration, onsite assistance and Premium Business Matchmaking, a service that allows meetings to be booked in advance of the show.

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will take place at Halls 4,5,6,7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

More information is available at https://paperworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html and https://gifts-lifestyle-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

-Ends-

About Paperworld Middle East

To learn more please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is one of the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organisers with their own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,160 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2022 were around €454 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2022/23 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 3,939 exhibitors from 66 countries and attracted 151,990 visitors from 116 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

Catherine Alltoft

catherine.alltoft@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

www.paperworldme.com