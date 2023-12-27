Cairo, Egypt: The Government of Pakistan is proud to announce the 4th edition of the Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibition (SCE) scheduled to take place from 9th to 11th January 2024. This groundbreaking event will be hosted at the prestigious Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo, marking the first time Pakistan is organizing Government to Government and Business to Business engagements event in Egypt. The earlier events were held in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Pakistan, as part of its strategic initiative is working towards enhancing bilateral trade and connectivity with the African continent. Egypt enjoys a prime geographical position as it connects the Middle East and North Africa region and is one of the fastest growing economies in the region owing to its huge consumer market.

The 4th edition of the PATDC & SCE will see participation from major economies in the MENA region including Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali & Mauritania. A delegation of more than 100 business owners & traders from Pakistan will travel to Cairo for the exhibition. The exhibition will cover major trade sectors like Agriculture, Textile, Engineering, and Services.

The 3rd PATDC & SCE held in Johannesburg, South Africa last year concluded on a high note with signing of numerous MoUs and leading deals worth $24 million between Pakistani and Southern African companies. This year, a much bigger commercial activity is expected at the 4th PATDC and SCE.

For more information, please visit: www.tdapglobal.com

About TDAP:

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is the premier government agency dedicated to fostering, promoting, and enhancing Pakistan's international trade. With a mission to boost the country's exports and connect Pakistani businesses to global markets, TDAP plays a pivotal role in trade development. Our comprehensive services encompass market research, trade promotion, capacity building, and facilitating business collaborations. TDAP is committed to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, driving economic growth, and contributing to the sustainable development of Pakistan. As the gateway to international trade opportunities, TDAP strives to empower Pakistani enterprises, encourage innovation, and build enduring partnerships on the global stage. We invite businesses, investors, and stakeholders to collaborate with us in shaping a vibrant and competitive future for Pakistan's trade sector.