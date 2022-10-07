Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is once again ensuring Indian participation in a big way at GITEX, Dubai 2022 scheduled in Dubai on 10-14 October 2022.

ESC has been facilitating Indian participation on a regular basis at GITEX to take advantage of the booming IT market in the Gulf and leveraging that association for getting businesses for Indian IT companies from multitude of large global corporations, which are executing projects in the region,” says Mr Kamal Vachani, Regional Director, Middle East, ESC.

“GITEX” is continuing to emerge the largest and the most impressive ICT event of its kind in the Middle East. Naturally, India has a great stake in the booming Middle East, Africa, Asia (WANA Region) and European markets for which Dubai is the Gateway. Thus the event provides the participating Indian ICT companies opportunities for scouting the expanding Middle East market, asserts Mr Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director, ESC.

ESC has been participating at the GITEX consistently for several years and the participating Indian companies under ESC’s banner have reported high degree of satisfaction. The participating Indian companies have reported to have bagged significant businesses, forged joint ventures, marketing tie ups, etc. with the buyers visiting the exhibition.

“This year in 2022 at GITEX Dubai, over 200 Indian ICT companies are participating in various halls”. ESC has organised INDIA Pavilion in Sheikh Rashid Hall where 20 companies are participating in the Pavilion. Other companies are in various halls including Zabeel and North Star.

India pavilion will highlight innovative ICT products & services including Cyber Security Solutions ,Mobile Tablets, Power Chargers (Power Banks), Portable PCs, Thin clients and IT Accessories, Software Products on E-Commerce, Time & Attendance, Visitor Management, ELearning Systems, Survey Builder, Quality Mgmt solutions, CMS, CRM, Event Management, Technical Skills in Microsoft .Net, Open Source PHP / RoR, VC++, Qt and Web Design, User Interface (UI) Design, Interactive CBTs, 2D/3D Animations ,Hr & Finance Solutions, Project Management System & Team & Time, Payroll., Biometrics, RFID, Touch-Screen Kiosks, SMS & eMail services, Online Payment Gateways, ERP, Data analysis, Biometric Vertical, Tailor-Made Vertical, Examination Vertical, Learning Management System (LMS), Vehicle Trackers and Personal Trackers, Software Development Services, Outsourced Product, Development, Enterprise Mobility, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Server development, Oracle E-Business Suite, Enterprise Application, Implementation & Support, Cloud, Offshore/ Global Outsourcing & Software Development Services, iOS App Development, Mobile App Development, PHP Web Development, Ecommerce Development, CRM Development and Integration, Telecommunication Products, Energy Sector, Banking, Financial Inclusions, Digital Signage , Enterprise Asset Management / CMMS, Web Portal Development, BPO etc.

Besides participation in Gitex ESC is organizing a Business Delegation to Dubai from 10-13 October 2022. A B2B meet has been planned on 13th October in Hotel Ibis One Central with the help of the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai.

