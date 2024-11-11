Ajman, UAE – The WOW Dentistry Congress 2024 hosted by Thumbay Dental Hospital at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, concluded successfully with over 200 dental professionals, researchers, and industry leaders in attendance. The event showcased some of the latest trends in dentistry, from advanced implantology techniques and digital dentistry to the use of lasers and innovative sedation methods.

The congress was graced by Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Healthcare and Board Member of Thumbay Group, as the chief guest. Renowned dental experts from Portugal, India, Turkey, Russia, Spain, and the UAE also attended the event, presenting on advanced technologies in implant aesthetics. This provided attendees with the opportunity to engage with the latest innovations in the field while learning from some of the most influential voices in global dentistry.

Prof. Dr. Raquel Zita Gomes from Portugal led the first keynote presentation, discussing the complexities of managing bone deficiency in implant cases. She stated, “One of the most difficult parts of contemporary dentistry is treating bone deficiencies in implant treatments. Both technical accuracy and a thorough comprehension of patient requirements are necessary to successfully navigate these challenges. Being a part of the WOW Dentistry Congress 2024 has been an honor, where such a diverse group of professionals came together to advance our shared knowledge and passion for the field. We must keep in mind that the art of dentistry is not just about filling gaps, but about restoring function, aesthetics, and confidence as we evolve further. I am privileged to have contributed to this evolving conversation in implantology.”

Following her presentation, Dr. Komal Majumdar from India, renowned for her work in dental aesthetics discussed the delicate balance between art and science in implant aesthetics. She explained, “Implant aesthetics is a genuine synthesis of art and science. In addition to technical proficiency, a deep understanding of the finer details that can enhance a patient's smile is essential to achieve truly transformative results. It has been an honor to discuss with such a distinguished audience my experiences and the fundamental concepts behind successful implant cosmetic procedures.”

The congress covered a wide range of topics, including navigation for precision implant placement, advanced computer-guided technology, sedation techniques, lasers in dentistry, and the role of digital dentistry in transforming patient care. These sessions provided valuable insights into the latest trends in the dental profession and sparked engaging discussions among attendees. The event also highlighted the importance of empowering women in dentistry, with sessions focusing on their roles in education, leadership, and innovation. Speakers shared their experiences, encouraging the next generation of dental professionals—especially women—to break barriers and take on leadership roles in the field.

Speaking at the conference, Akbar Moideen Thumbay expressed, “Thumbay Healthcare has always been at the forefront of advancing healthcare through innovation, health professions education, and world-class patient care. At Thumbay Dental Hospital, the largest dental teaching hospital in the region with 120 chairs and state-of-the-art facilities, our collaboration with the College of Dentistry at Gulf Medical University enables us to not only provide exceptional dental care to patients but also serve as a hub for academic teaching and advanced clinical training for undergraduates, postgraduates, and dental interns. Today's landmark event brought together some of the brightest minds in the field of dentistry, showcasing the latest advancements in dental technology and techniques, and highlighting the importance of collaboration, continuous learning, and professional growth in the field of dentistry.”

Beyond the presentations, the event offered ample networking opportunities, allowing professionals to engage with their peers, exchange ideas, and collaborate on future projects. It was organized in association with key sponsors, including Cad Cam Labs, Paramount Healthcare, Thumbay Pharmacy, MPC Healthcare, and Scorpios International, in addition to the support of esteemed collaborators such as Thumbay Group, Gulf Medical University, and Health Magazine.