Dubai: Portugal today said that more than ten companies will be participating and showcasing their products at the Dubai Woodshow 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre during March 15-17, stand A-69, buoyed by the growth prospects in the UAE and the Middle East market.

In a statement, the Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries (AIMMP) which spearheads the expo participation said almost all the companies which took part last year are again showcasing wood and furniture products this year as well, indicating the keenness of the companies to expand its presence in the Middle East market.

“We have a wide range of products on display this time – from furniture, flooring to wood and luxury hardware under the brands of Arq Tailors, Bloma, CW floors, Madeipoças, MBN Group, MFTimber, Nauu Design, Nogueira Fernandes, Placa Nobre, Ribadão Design, Thunder Target, Trading Timber and X8 Solutions Group. This year’s participation also comes in the context of the increase in Portugal’s wood sector global exports in 2021 to over 2.6 million Euros, which is higher than the pre-Covid days,” said Vitor Poças, President of AIMMP.

The AIMMP statement further said that the Dubai Woodshow being a niche show has immensely helped Portuguese companies enhance their exports to the regional market.

“This year we are confident of an accelerated demand scenario with the pandemic days over now and the market picking up gradually. For Portuguese companies, this will present a growth market. Moreover, the revival in the Dubai’s realty market will also supplement the positivity,” added Mr. Poças.

He said Portugal has also gained from the revival of the tourism market in the UAE last year, facilitating higher volumes of exports of branded and quality furniture products under the `Made in Portugal Naturally’ theme.

Luxury and high-end Portuguese furniture products have always been in demand in the UAE with Dubai and Abu Dhabi accounting for over 50 per cent of the uptake.

AIMMP’s mandate is to promote and nurture Portuguese wood and furniture products in strategic global markets. Earlier under the auspices of AIMMP, Portuguese wood and furniture companies had also participated in Dubai Design Week, The Hotel Show Dubai, apart from the Dubai Wood Show 2021.

