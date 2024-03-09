Orange Jordan, represented by the Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer Eng. Rana Al Dababneh, joined the experts, stakeholders, and representatives of Arab governments who participated in the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development that was held in Beirut, in their discussions that revolved around “Delivering for Sustainability and Peace” being the two pillars of stable societies and developed countries. The three-day Forum served as an open dialogue regarding the steps that Arab Region is taking towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under the chairmanship of the Sultanate of Oman, the Forum highlighted the progress made in achieving the SDGs to eliminate poverty, and hunger, take actions toward climate change, in addition to the crucial issues including justice, the powerful institutions, and the role of partnerships in achieving the sustainability goals. The Forum serves as a regional hub to discuss the priorities for the upcoming Future Summit, which will take place in New York on 22-23 September, and will be focusing on digital innovation, governance and youth.

During its participation in the Forum, Orange Jordan underlined the role of effective partnerships in accelerating SDGs, through detailing its approach to adhere to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and thus serve the local communities, in line with the SDGs.

Eng. Al Dababneh commended the impressive progress the Arab Region made in achieving the SDGs. In the panel discussion entitled "Partnerships for Accelerating the SDGs", she referred to the Arab Region SDG Index and Dashboards Report 2023, which mentioned that 7 countries, namely Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Oman, Tunisia, and the UAE, completed two-thirds of the way towards achieving the SDGs, stressing that she is "proud of Jordan being placed on this list, which means that the key players in the field of sustainability are on the right track."

Eng. Al Dababneh discussed in detail the experience of Orange Jordan, which adopts a “trust” model as the bedrock of forging effective partnerships that leads to materializing the SDGs, which they are at the heart of the Company’s CSR strategy.

Over the past years, Orange Jordan has set an example to follow through its impactful partnerships with private and governmental organizations, resulting in positive impacts on the society. The collaborative leadership that Orange Jordan demonstrates has contributed to maximizing outputs for youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan participated in the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development to showcase its successful experience in working with partners in private and public sectors to digitally empower and include all.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, it enjoys a geographical expansion that spans over all of Jordan. Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees strive to provide the best customer experience available in line with the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader.

Orange Jordan offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence to put its digital empowerment and inclusion vision into action. Such a vision represents a cornerstone in the Orange Jordan’s CSR strategy which is enlightened by the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. It revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, climate and environment, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with total revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s geographical presence expands over 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed in Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

For more information, visit our website: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.