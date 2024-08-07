Orange Jordan launched the 5G services one year ago in the Kingdom contributing significantly to the rapidly evolving scene in alignment with the global trends. Since then, Jordan has been witnessing unprecedented growth in all sectors. Innovation in 5G is expected to increase even more to reshape the landscape. To discover the prospects of this, Orange invited several experts to shed light on these revolutionary changes during the panel discussion that was organized at the Innovation Hub, on Wednesday, August 7th.

The session’s speakers included the Manager of the Innovation Hub and Fabrication Labs at Orange Jordan Shadi Al Bess, Innovation and Fabrication Lab Technical Engineer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Lujain Ennab, and the Founder and General Manager of My-Communication Academy, which is specialized in enhancing Telecom Engineers’ skills, Eng. Ibrahim Ibrahim. The session was attended by professionals working in the tech sector, representatives from the Crown Prince Foundation, and several tech companies.

Eng. Ibrahim Ibrahim and Shadi AlBess highlighted the role of the 5G in taking innovations to another level, which will reflect positively on all sectors. Moreover, Eng. Lujain Ennab highlighted Orange's experience in introducing students and youth to the role of 5G in the agricultural sector by organizing the 5G Agriculture Bootcamp.

This session aligns with Orange Jordan’s endeavors to spread awareness among the public and target groups about innovation and its role in achieving the desired transformations in various sectors.

The session included presentations and interactive discussions on the latest updates in the 5G technology in various sectors and the role of the Innovation Hub in serving as a platform for these trends and a hub for experts and speakers in these fields.

It is worth mentioning that the Innovation Hub recently hosted a session highlighting successful women in Engineering to encourage more young women to join this sector under the umbrella of Orange Jordan’s Program for Women in Engineering.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total of 285 million customers worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.