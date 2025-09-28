Under the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (MOTA), Orange Jordan celebrated World Tourism Day, observed annually on September 27, by announcing the launch of the “Digital Solutions Hackathon for the Tourism Sector.” Targeted at university students across the Kingdom, the initiative aims to develop innovative solutions that promote inclusive tourism and address the challenges faced by persons with disabilities in accessing tourism services.

The hackathon will run from October to December 2025, with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (MOTA) contributing through the appointment of a dedicated mentor and a jury member to support students and evaluate their ideas. This initiative serves as a platform for student creativity, combining technology and innovation to advance the tourism sector and enhance its inclusivity for all. It also reflects Orange Jordan’s commitment to digital empowerment and its support for all segments of society, driving a positive impact on the community.

In this context, Orange Jordan highlighted its strong belief in the role of digital solutions in creating a positive impact on society, particularly in vital sectors such as tourism, which is a cornerstone of the national economy. The company stressed that the hackathon represents a valuable opportunity for university students to harness their creativity in empowering persons with disabilities and addressing barriers to accessing tourism services. Encouraging students to take part in shaping this change, Orange Jordan positioned the initiative under the umbrella of “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled,” dedicated to advancing inclusion. This reflects the company’s commitment to deliver on promises as a true responsible digital leader, while remaining responsible and ethical in all its initiatives.

University students from various fields can register to participate through the online platform dedicated to the hackathon, with details shared by Orange Jordan through its official channels. Participants will be evaluated based on the feasibility and innovativeness of their ideas, with the top teams selected to develop prototypes of technological solutions that serve the tourism sector in an inclusive and sustainable manner. Winners will be announced in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group's strategy "Lead the Future" and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

