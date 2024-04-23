Muscat: Under the distinguished patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Minerals, Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) 2024, officially commenced today at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event was inaugurated by His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, drawing the presence of eminent figures from various ministries, authorities, esteemed delegates, and luminaries representing the spectrum of energy stakeholders.

Organized by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC) and the Society of Petroluem Engineers (SPE), in partnership with the host organization, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), OPES will run until 24 April 2024 and is geared at elevating the discourse surrounding Oman's energy future. The notable participation of global and the Sultanate’s industry titans underscores OPES’s commitment to nurturing dialogue, fostering innovation, and propelling progress within the realms of oil, gas, and energy. OPES leads in cultivating a robust energy ecosystem with a keen focus on decarbonization, and in promoting accessible, sustainable, and reliable energy solutions.

Reflecting on the occasion, HE. Salim Al Aufi, stated, “This significant national event reflects the diligent efforts undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman in the realm of sustainable energy, and the balance between promoting economic development and preserving the environment. It also presents a favourable opportunity to embrace the latest developments in the fields of petroleum and energy to harness them in relevant sectors. The exhibition serves as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, fostering innovation, and building fruitful collaborations to enhance local expertise. Moreover, it strengthens the resilience of the national economy by pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence, and steering the future of energy towards new horizons of growth, sustainable development, and reducing carbon emissions to achieve carbon neutrality goals.”

Commenting on the significance of the event, Mr. Steve Phimister, Managing Director, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), said, “We are excited to host the prestigious Oman Petroleum and Energy Show (OPES) 2024, where participants will share their innovation and sustainable practices that redefine industry standards. This significant occasion offers an open platform to connect with fellow leaders and professionals, a place to push the boundaries of excellence and sustainability. For PDO, OPES is more than just a meeting ground; it’s a spotlight on the future of energy, where our purpose comes alive – Building a Sustainable and Low-Carbon Future to Maximize Value for Oman.”

Boasting an impressive line-up of over 300 participating companies from 24 countries, OPES has set the stage for a dynamic exchange of ideas and innovations. Anticipating over 15,000 visitors this year, the event promises a bustling atmosphere conducive to networking and collaboration. Furthermore, attendees can gain insights from more than 200 expert speakers and 900 conference delegates, ensuring an enriching experience for all involved. OPES is open to visitors from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm between 22nd to 24th April, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Visitors can expect to experience the latest technologies at OPES 2024. Gold Sponsor SLB is introducing two advanced artificial lift systems: The Reda™ Agile™ compact wide-range electric submersible pump (ESP) system and the rod-less Reda PowerEdge™ energy-efficient wide-range electric submersible progressing cavity pump (ESPCP) system. Their breakthrough designs deliver enhanced reliability and efficiency with a reduced footprint to operators.

A key highlight of the event is the SPE Conference, centred on 'Affordable, Sustainable, and Clean Energy'. Organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), it offers a platform for discussions on innovations, technologies, and industry best practices. With a distinguished faculty of experts, the conference includes technical ePoster sessions promoting knowledge sharing and an engaging project showcase. In addition, OPES Talks, a free-to-attend, CPD-accredited workshop tailored to industry professionals, serves as a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge technologies and solutions within the oil, gas, and energy sectors. Covering a diverse range of topics, from the latest digital advancements to pioneering developments in energy transition, these insights empower attendees to leverage emerging technologies for enhanced business operations, fostering adaptability and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

Furthermore, the National Young Professionals Forum, designed to provide participants with invaluable information on trending industry topics, aims to facilitate discussions on innovative ideas and spearhead initiatives aimed at bolstering competitiveness, connectivity, and leadership.

With its comprehensive agenda, diverse range of exhibitors, and commitment to advancing the energy landscape, OPES 2024 is poised to set new benchmarks in the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

For more information, visit www.omanpetroleumandenergyshow.com