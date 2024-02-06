Muscat: Oman Petroleum and Energy Show (OPES) is set to take place from 22nd April to 24th April at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). Organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and hosted by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), OPES stands as Oman's most significant international event for the oil, gas and energy industry.

OPES 2024, under the theme 'Affordable, Sustainable and Clean Energy', is more than just an event; it's a dynamic international platform driving the future of energy. This year, it will bring together global business leaders, industry specialists and technology pioneers to foster opportunities for networking, new commercial partnerships and knowledge exchange. The event is set to accelerate business growth, spur investment opportunities and highlight cutting-edge advancements in the energy industry.

Dr Saleh Anbouri, Director General of the Directorate General of Exploration and Production at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals emphasised the pivotal role of OPES 2024 in shaping the future of energy. He said, “This event is more than a showcase of industry advancements; it's a critical convergence point for global energy leaders to forge sustainable solutions. The activities will not only focus on current energy challenges but also on pioneering initiatives like energy transition and sustainability, renewable energy integration, carbon footprint reduction and technological innovations in energy efficiency. These dialogues are set to influence policy-making and operational standards, marking a significant leap towards a more sustainable, efficient and innovative energy landscape. The insights and collaborations fostered here are expected to catalyse major strides in energy sustainability and economic development, aligning with Oman's vision for a greener future.”

The exhibition will include over 300 local and global oil and gas companies from more than 24 countries, expecting to attract over 15,000 trade visitors. Over the three days, the free-to-attend exhibition will also feature dynamic live product demonstrations that showcase the latest technologies fostering a resilient energy ecosystem.

The SPE Conference at OPES, a prominent knowledge forum of OPES, will include a speaking faculty of renowned global experts and industry leaders. Participants will engage in thought-leadership sessions, panel discussions and technical presentations, diving deep into insights and best practices pivotal to the energy transition. Technical workshops are on the agenda to facilitate discussions on the transition to energy sources that are not only affordable and clean but also sustainable, looking towards a future where energy generation does not compromise environmental integrity.

Furthermore, the OPES Talks is a three-day workshop that focuses on presenting the latest technological advances and innovative solutions within the oil, gas and energy sector. This workshop is an opportunity for attendees to explore a range of new technologies from digital advancements to forefront developments in production and learn from the experiences as well as best practices shared by industry experts. It will serve as a platform that offers insights into industry trends and emerging technologies that businesses can leverage​​. All OPES Talks sessions are free to attend and all are CPD (Continued Professional Development) accredited.

Other key highlights of OPES 2024 underscore the event's commitment to innovation and sustainable development within the energy sector. The National Young Professional Forum presents an invaluable opportunity for the next generation of energy sector leaders to engage with current industry pioneers, enhancing their knowledge and skills to drive future advancements. The OPES 2024 Project Showcase is a platform where significant projects aimed at advancing sustainable and clean energy are featured. It will spotlight projects that not only embody innovation and technology but also have a tangible business impact, demonstrate HSE excellence and possess scalability across different environments. It is an opportunity for companies and individuals to present projects that contribute to the industry's future, addressing key issues as the world works towards a more sustainable energy landscape.

Finally, the OPES 2024 Energy Awards aim to honour excellence in the energy industry with a focus on innovative and sustainable approaches to energy. The awards will recognise contributions in categories such as innovation, operational performance, local value and human development, health and safety, sustainability and low carbon energy initiatives. Submissions are judged on criteria including the novelty of the solution, its impact, complexity and potential for wider industrial application. The awards serve as a testament to the industry's advancements and offer insight into its future direction.

With the convergence of professionals, policymakers and industry stakeholders, OPES 2024 is poised to be a cornerstone event in advancing the global energy dialogue. The event is supported by a distinguished roster of local and international companies, reflecting the event's significant standing in the global energy sector. Their participation signifies strong industry collaboration and support, ensuring OPES remains a key event for stakeholders to convene, discuss and shape the future of energy.

For more information on OPES 2024, please visit https://shorturl.at/ehDEK.