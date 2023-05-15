Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has joined hands with Oman France Amitié (OFA) to explore evolving global opportunities between the two nations in the burgeoning blue economy, under the patronage of H.E. Eng Yaqoob Al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Fishing Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. The ‘Omani-French Opportunities in Fisheries Sector’ business conference, gathered Omani and French stakeholders from different economic sectors, and discussed and explored potential investments in the Duqm Multi-Purpose Port Project between the Port of Lorient in France and Fisheries Development Oman Company.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, OAB’s CEO, who also acts as OFA’s Chair, said: “The opportunities were explored during the event can undoubtedly help to push the already friendly relations between the two nations to new levels of excellence and productivity, with huge potential impact on Oman’s blue economy.”

He added, “OAB provides a full suite of industry-leading services for investors from Oman and across the world, and our team were on hand throughout the event to provide information on any financing needs that are required.”

Marie Eliçagaray, the Oman French Friendship Association’s Coordinator, said: “Partnering with OAB for this conference adds an extra dimension to the event, as we bring together our two communities to explore ways forward in the fisheries sector and how Oman and France can work together more effectively and innovatively. I want to extend my deep appreciation to OAB for their collaboration and look forward to working with them again.”

The conference welcomed more than 100 guests, including prominent government officials as well as reputable French and Omani companies in sectors such as fisheries, agro-food industries, shipbuilding and ship repair. Bretagne Pole Naval, which brings together 280 Breton companies in areas including the shipbuilding, construction, maintenance and seafood research, will also be represented.

Speakers and session moderators included Dr. Abdulaziz Al Marzooqi, General Director of Fisheries Resources Development at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources; Ahmed Saleh Al Harthy, Director of Oman Vision 2040 at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources; and Dr. Issa Mohammed Al Farsi, Director of the Fisheries Development Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, to name but a few.