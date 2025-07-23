Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) reaffirmed its commitment to fostering national talent and strengthening institutional collaboration by hosting a specialized workshop for the Ministry of Labour. Titled “Enhancing Financial and Accounting Efficiency in Governmental and Financial Institutions,” the three-day training was held from 13th to 15th July at the Bank’s headquarters and brought together 25 employees from the Ministry of Labour. This initiative is part of the Bank’s broader vision to contribute to Oman’s socio-economic development by sharing expertise and supporting capacity building within key public sector entities.

The workshop was conducted in partnership with the Modern College of Business and Science, ensuring participants benefitted from practical insights delivered by an experienced lecturer specializing in financial management and public sector accounting practices. The interactive sessions combined theoretical frameworks with case studies, offering Ministry employees actionable tools to optimize financial operations and drive efficiency across their departments.

Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Arab Bank, underscored the significance of this collaboration. He commented, “At Oman Arab Bank, we believe that empowering human capital is fundamental to sustainable progress. Our partnership with the Ministry of Labour reflects our shared dedication to investing in people and building strong institutions that serve the nation effectively. By facilitating specialized training programmes, we aim to contribute to a culture of continuous learning and professional excellence.”

Participants expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to engage with industry experts and gain exposure to best practices that can be applied within their roles. OAB’s support of such initiatives aligns with its long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its mission to play an active role in advancing Oman’s Vision 2040.

The Bank has consistently collaborated with governmental bodies, educational institutions, and community organizations to develop programmes that promote skills development, financial literacy, and economic empowerment. Looking ahead, Oman Arab Bank plans to expand its training offerings and further strengthen partnerships with public sector entities to drive impactful change and support the development of Omani talent across sectors.