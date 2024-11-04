On Sunday 3rd November 2024, Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the ever-popular monthly OMA Emirates Medalford, in Association with Unique Holding, and welcomed 108 Members to the Club to compete over the Fire course. Cameron McWhinnie, Assistant Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, said “It is always a great pleasure to welcome our Members to the Club each month to these Medalfords. The support we receive from our sponsors, OMA Emirates and Unique Holding is as always greatly appreciated, as it allows us to elevate these events for our Members. The Fire course was in fantastic condition, thanks to the continued hard work of our great Greenskeepers, and our Members were complimentary of the course conditions, which is always well received.”

Adam Hodgkins claimed the victory, and was crowned the November 2024 OMA Emirates Medalford Champion, in Association with Unique Holding, with a very impressive score of -7, net 65. By winning this event, Hodgkins qualified for the OMA Emirates World Finals in January 2025. “It was a fantastic day, and I played some of my best golf in a long time out there” said the Champion, and “the Fire course looked absolutely superb today, it has shaped up so well ahead of the season. I am over the moon to qualify for the OMA Emirates World Finals, after what was another great event here [at Jumeirah Golf Estates]”. Hodgkins’ round consisted of five net birdies, and a net eagle, without dropping a single shot – a great display of golf.

In the Gross Medal Division, Tom Neale clinched victory with a great score of two under-par, gross 70, only dropping shots on the eleventh hole. A great showcase of Neale’s skill, having also made four birdies. Narrowly missing out on the Gross Medal Win, was Mark Schoombie, who also shot two under par, gross 70, but lost on a back nine count-back, having dropped a shot on the fifteenth hole.

Division A, for golfers with a handicap index of 10.4 and below, was fiercely contested with lots of great scores at the top of the leaderboard. None of the scores however were better than Mattias Rejman, who won the Division, with a great score of six under-par, net 66. Erik Petermeijer secured the runner-up position following his steady round of four under-par, net 68, just beating Russel Wilson on a back nine countback, who went onto claim the third place prize in Division A.

Division B (open to golfers with a handicap index of 10.5 and over) was championed by Bradley Valentine, who showcased his determination on the Fire course, with a score of one under-par, net 71, despite dropping four shots in the first four holes. Valentine bounced back with an abundance of birdies later in the round, securing him the victory in the Division. Runner-up in Division B was Mimoun Assraoui, with a score of one over-par net 73, just edging the third-place prize winner Rony El Haber by one shot, who scored two over-par, net 74.

The Champion Lady of the day was 2024 Lady Vice Captain at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Tanya Harrison, following her great round of even par, net 72. Harrison showcased her skills throughout the day, particularly on the tricky par three eleventh hole, where she made a net eagle, birdie two.

There was great attendance in the Junior Division, with prizes up for grabs for the best Gross and Net scores. Sam Robinson claimed victory in the Junior Gross Division, with a great score of five over-par, gross 77. Ayaan Khan secured the win in the Junior Net Division, having shot level-par, net 72.

Sean Ewing was victorious in the Seniors Division, after a great display of golf, scoring five under-par, net 67, a round which included a net eagle on the par four fourth hole, and a flurry of net birdies on holes 11, 12 and 13.

Only one shot separated the runner-up from the winner in the Stableford Division. Martin Stewart emerged victorious in this division, having scored 40 stableford points, narrowly edging the runner-up Steve Noon, by one point, who claimed the runner-up prize on 39 points.

The Nearest to the Pin on-course competitions on holes eight and fourteen, were won by Jack Thompson and Oxana Avgustinovich respectively. There was also a Beat the Pro competition on hole eleven, whereby thirteen golfers beat Tommy Fleetwood Academy Teaching Professional Brandon Moodley, and were then put into a draw, which Brandon Grieve won.

The night concluded in The Ballroom at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where over one-hundred Members shared tales and laughs of their golf and enjoyed a meal with some much-needed refreshments, following the Lucky Draw prize, sponsored by OMA Emirates.

Jumeirah Golf Estates About Us:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.