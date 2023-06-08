Jeddah: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the 47th session of the meeting of the General Assembly of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization hosted by the Qatar Red Crescent in Doha, on June 5 and 6, 2023.

The session was held under the auspices of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Council Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and Her Excellency Mrs. Lulwa Bint Rashid Al-Khater, Minister of International Cooperation of the State of Qatar who inaugurated the meeting.

In addition, His Excellency Mr. Saleh Al-Tuwaijri, Secretary-General of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, and His Excellency Mr. Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Crescent Qatar Red Crescent, Chairman of the current session, and His Excellency Mr. Jalal bin Muhammad Al Owaisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Red Crescent, Chairman of the previous session, respectively addressed the meeting.

Mr. Ayman Abboushi, from the Information Department, represented the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the session. He also participated in the celebration of the International Humanitarian Law Day, which took place on June 7, 2023, on the sidelines of the session’s meetings under the theme: “International Humanitarian Law - Reality and Hope”. It highlighted the work of journalists in the field and in areas witnessing wars and conflicts.