The Suhar Investment Forum 2024, scheduled for February 26-27 next year, is set to be a landmark event in Oman's Al Batinah North Governorate, organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry's (OCCI) branch in the region. This prestigious forum aims to showcase and explore a plethora of investment opportunities across various sectors, reflecting the region's diverse economic landscape.

As a multifaceted event, the Forum will encompass a conference, an exhibition, and focused business-to-business (B2B) meetings. This event is designed to facilitate direct interaction and networking among participants, paving the way for fruitful discussions and potential partnerships. The Forum is not just an event; it is an integral initiative in line with Oman's Vision 2040. It seeks to highlight Suhar's emerging status as a dynamic and forward-thinking investment landscape. This effort aligns with OCCI’s broader objective to bolster Oman's profile as an attractive investment destination and support the private sector in capitalizing on new business opportunities.

Said Al Abri, Chairman of OCCI Al Batinah North, emphasized the region's burgeoning economic potential as he stated, “Suhar, known for its large to medium-sized industries, many of which are export-oriented, has seen significant growth with over $35 billion in cumulative investments from both foreign and domestic investors. This thriving economic environment is a testament to Suhar’s robust investment appeal. The Forum will spotlight new and lucrative investment opportunities in rapidly expanding sectors. These include manufacturing, exports, logistics, tourism, energy, renewables, real estate, minerals, agriculture, food processing, IT, fintech, e-commerce, healthcare, education, and retail, among others.”

The Forum is expected to draw over 600 high-ranking officials from key Omani ministries and agencies, alongside distinguished business owners and investors from Oman, the MENA region, Europe, Asia, and the Americas. This diverse gathering will provide a platform to share and explore emerging opportunities in Al Batinah North. A highlight of the event will be the signing of significant cooperation and investment agreements, further cementing Al Batinah North Governorate's position as a prime destination for investments.

In essence, the Suhar Investment Forum 2024 represents a strategic step towards realizing Oman's ambitious Vision 2040. It is poised to be a catalyst for economic growth and investment in Al Batinah North, offering a unique convergence of local and international stakeholders. The Forum is set to foster a collaborative environment where ideas and resources can merge, setting the stage for sustained economic development and innovation in the region.