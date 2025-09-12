Abu Dhabi, UAE – Object 1, the award-winning developer shaping the UAE’s real estate landscape with design-led projects, will participate in the International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025), taking place from 12–14 September 2025 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. The event, which is expected to welcome more than 2,000 investors, will serve as a platform to highlight Object 1’s recent expansion into the capital, its upcoming projects, and its design philosophy that continues to set benchmarks for the market.

Object 1 will showcase its latest developments, and Ismail Gasanov, Head of Business Development at Object 1, will join panel discussions to share the company’s perspective on investment opportunities for foreign nationals, and the importance of sustainability and intentional design in creating long-term value for communities and investors.

Object 1 will launch its first Sales Gallery in Abu Dhabi to provide an accessible hub for investors, brokers, and homebuyers in a market that has seen record-breaking momentum in 2025. According to ADREC, the emirate recorded AED25.3 billion in real estate transactions in Q1 alone, up 34.5% year-on-year, with demand shifting toward lifestyle, waterfront properties, and premium residences.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said: “Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE are demonstrating extraordinary real estate growth. With a stable economy, world-class infrastructure, and affluent communities, the capital continues to attract discerning investors seeking both capital growth and lifestyle excellence. Our expansion reflects belief in its long-term potential as a hub for lifestyle-driven, sustainable developments. With strong performance in Dubai, Object 1 is well-positioned to deliver projects that balance community living, design excellence, and investment value. We look forward to engaging with partners and investors at IREIS 2025 to showcase our growing portfolio.”

The Abu Dhabi expansion builds on Object 1’s remarkable performance in Dubai, where it has secured a top ten ranking among developers in just three years. With more than 17 active projects since inception, the company combines design-led thinking with sustainable practices to deliver developments that prioritise wellness, community, and lasting value. Its portfolio includes landmark projects across JVC, JVT, Jumeirah Garden City, Al Furjan, Sports City, and Dubai Land Residence Complex. In the first half of 2025, the company posted a 188% growth in sales value and a 157% increase in transaction volume compared to H1 2024, and a development pipeline exceeding 4.5 million square feet. The latest Dubai project, ALTA V1EW, is set to become one of the tallest towers in Jumeirah Village Circle.

For more information and to explore the full portfolio, visit Object 1 at Hall 5, Booth 4 during IREIS 2025.

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Within just three years, Object 1 has established itself as a leading developer, ranking among the top three developers in Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle and the top 20 developers in Dubai.

With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality. The company has been recognised with major industry awards, including Emerging Urban Developer of the Year at the UAE Realty Awards and accolades at the Arabian Property Awards for LUM1NAR Towers and their flagship sustainable development EVERGR1N House.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.