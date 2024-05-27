Muscat: - Oman Arab Bank (OAB) participates in the COMEX Global Technology Show 2024, the largest technology event in the Sultanate of Oman. Held at the Oman Exhibition and Convention Centre (OCEC), COMEX was inaugurated under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports, & Youth.

OAB invites visitors to their banking, fintech, and insurance pavilion at COMEX 2024 to explore its distinguished services and pioneering role in Oman’s digital banking development. The bank presents cutting-edge technical solutions and applications used to serve its customers and provide a wide range of electronic services via the mobile application and online platform.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, Chief Executive Officer of OAB, said: “OAB, a well-established financial institution in the Sultanate of Oman, believes that the most influential factor today is technical development and innovation. Financial technologies have led to positive change in various financial sectors, supported development of the banking and financial sector and improved customer service.

Al Harthi added: ”OAB is always keen to strengthen its leadership in financial services, providing the newest electronic solutions and leading innovation in the Omani banking sector, in line with the future vision and the digital transformation strategy in the Sultanate of Oman.

OAB was the first bank to take the initiative to establish an innovation department to encourage new ideas that enhanced performance in all aspects of the operations, enriched its customers’ experience, and facilitated and expanded services through the application and digital platforms.”

Al Harthi said that the bank adopted a long-term growth strategy to invest in digital transformation, and information security, and to support innovation, which strengthened its leadership in the local banking sector, and led to tangible success in developing financial solutions in line with customers’ objectives, to facilitate transactions and services across all communication points and modern channels.

From its leadership position in the Omani banking sector, OAB remains committed to enhancing creativity and actively contributing to spreading the innovation and encouraging Omani talents to develop applications that enhance banking services and contribute to the advancement of services.

The electronic services and the application, which provided accessibility and reliability for customers, were always a point of pride for OAB, as it confirms its success in employing the latest and most secure technologies to provide the highest standards of customer service.

OAB’s journey of banking distinction was marked by many achievements and awards that confirmed the bank’s strategic vision in adopting the latest financial technologies, continuous development in all services, automating operations, meeting the needs of the banking sector, supporting its growth and developing its services.

