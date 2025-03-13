RIYADH, KSA – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, hosted a successful edition of its annual .NEXT event in Riyadh at the Crowne Plaza RDC. The event, held at the end of January, was a celebration of Nutanix’s 15th anniversary and a significant milestone for the company in Saudi Arabia, marking the continued momentum and growth in the region.

With over 600 attendees, the event attracted both partners and end-users eager to explore the latest advancements in cloud computing, AI, and digital transformation. Nutanix provided attendees with hands-on demonstrations, live presentations, and engaging workshops focused on the core theme: AI & Cloud Innovation, emphasizing how organizations can seamlessly build and run applications anywhere using the power of the cloud. Nutanix's partnership with key technology leaders like Lenovo, HPE, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Red Hat, and Veeam was showcased. The company also hosted a Partner Innovation Council, with selected leaders from focused partners in the region. The session was intended to be a feedback forum for improvement, along with discussing Nutanix’s Elevate Partner Program.

The event featured a comprehensive agenda, including four major sessions:

How to Drive Modern Digital Business with Cloud Platforms and the Move Towards Enterprise AI Introducing Nutanix Kubernetes Platform – Providing Effortless Journey to Cloud-Native Applications Hybrid Cloud: The Foundation and Enabler for Digital Transformation FIFA World Cup 2034 Win – Celebrating Saudi Arabia’s Bid to Host the World Cup and the Role of AI in Soccer, with a special guest appearance by Herve Renard, Head Coach of the Saudi National Team.

In line with its growing presence in the region, Nutanix recently expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia and introduced several initiatives, including:

A new 3-story office space in Riyadh

70% headcount growth over the last three years : Demonstrating Nutanix’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom, the company has significantly expanded its workforce, contributing to the development of local talent.

: Demonstrating Nutanix’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom, the company has significantly expanded its workforce, contributing to the development of local talent. Riyadh now serves as Nutanix’s regional headquarters for Middle East & North Africa : This further strengthens the company’s regional operations and reinforces its strategic commitment to the region’s growth

: This further strengthens the company’s regional operations and reinforces its strategic commitment to the region’s growth Strategic partnership with Saudi Digital to accelerate cloud adoption : Through its solid partnership with Saudi Digital, Nutanix is accelerating cloud adoption in the Kingdom, helping to drive Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming a leading digital economy

: Through its solid partnership with Saudi Digital, Nutanix is accelerating cloud adoption in the Kingdom, helping to drive Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming a leading digital economy Empowering Saudi fresh graduates through associate programs and co-ops : Last year, Nutanix launched a program specifically designed to hire and empower fresh graduates in the Kingdom, providing them with valuable experience and skills. The company is continuing this initiative in 2025, reinforcing its investment in local talent development

: Last year, Nutanix launched a program specifically designed to hire and empower fresh graduates in the Kingdom, providing them with valuable experience and skills. The company is continuing this initiative in 2025, reinforcing its investment in local talent development User group platform for talent development and technology education : Nutanix is actively building a user group platform that serves as a hub for talent development and keeps professionals in Saudi Arabia updated with the latest technological advancements. This platform has already engaged over 1,500 professionals across various market segments.

: Nutanix is actively building a user group platform that serves as a hub for talent development and keeps professionals in Saudi Arabia updated with the latest technological advancements. This platform has already engaged over 1,500 professionals across various market segments. 150+ workshops to support youth development : The company has conducted more than 150 workshops across the country, aimed at equipping Saudi youth with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the evolving technology landscape

: The company has conducted more than 150 workshops across the country, aimed at equipping Saudi youth with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the evolving technology landscape Future Investment in Saudi Arabia’s Growth: The company is in the planning phase of an educational program with one of the Kingdom’s leading academic institutions. This initiative will enable, train, and certify over 100 Saudi citizens on the Nutanix cloud platform, addressing the growing demand for cloud technology expertise in the local market

Nutanix's commitment to Saudi Arabia was reinforced by Dr. Khaled AlHazmi, Managing Director of the Government Cloud Office in Saudi, who shared: “We congratulate Nutanix on the success of their event in Riyadh. It’s exciting to see Nutanix making significant investments in the Kingdom, and we’re thrilled with their impactful announcements. We see Nutanix as a key enabler in accelerating cloud adoption across the region.”

“We were honoured to host .NEXT on Tour in Riyadh and celebrate our 15 years of growth alongside the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 goals,” said Talal Alsaif, Sales Director, Central Gulf & North Africa at Nutanix. “Saudi Arabia is rapidly transforming through technology, and Nutanix is proud to support this journey by offering scalable, secure, and efficient cloud solutions that enable businesses and government entities to achieve their digital transformation goals.”

Customer Quotes

“Productive discussion with senior leaders from Nutanix about our plans for cloud migration. We explored topics such as leveraging the power of cloud, GenerativeAI, app modernization and ‘lift and shift’ strategies to drive efficiency and innovation”

Saleh Alharbi, CIO, Shaqra University

“I had the pleasure of attending the Nutanix .Next on Tour event in Riyadh, where I gained valuable insights into cutting-edge technologies and innovations shaping the industry”

Abdulla Al-Mabbad, Head of Infrastructure, Aluminium Bahrain

Strategic Alliance Partner Quote

“It was great to join our partner Nutanix at the event that was well organized and well attended. I was invited to represent DataRobot to discuss the latest in AI and Cloud innovation and the role Saudi Arabia is playing in the market, alongside our mutual technology alliances, NVIDIA and Microsoft. It is exciting to join forces in the market to support our customers in transforming their stack for AI”

Stephan Paul, VP, Applied Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Markets, DataRobot

