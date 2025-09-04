Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) held an introductory workshop at the Abu Dhabi Police General Directorate aimed at raising awareness of the Institution’s mandate and enhancing collaboration in the protection and promotion of human rights across the UAE.

His Excellency Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, welcomed attendees, including senior officers and deputy directors from Abu Dhabi Police stations. In his remarks, H.E. Dr. Al Ghfeli highlighted the NHRI’s establishment and legal framework, emphasizing the importance of close cooperation with law enforcement entities to support an integrated and sustainable national system for human rights protection.

The workshop featured presentations by NHRI officials. Mr. Abdulazeez Al-Obthani, Head of the International and Regional Organizations Section, provided an overview of the NHRI’s founding, its partner government entities, and its objectives and areas of competence. Ms. Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section, delivered a detailed briefing on field visits, including their organization, various types, and the monitoring themes pursued by the Institution.

Participants also engaged in discussions on strengthening mechanisms for cooperation and reinforcing joint efforts to support the national human rights framework, particularly in areas related to law enforcement. The session included a review of the NHRI’s key functions and responsibilities as an independent national entity, along with its role in promoting human rights awareness and fostering a culture that upholds dignity and freedoms throughout the country.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, and relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.